Commentary

Embracing limitations of living inside our own heads

January 16, 2019   ·   0 Comments

MARK PAVILONS

Plato once wrote that human behaviour flows from three main areas – desire, emotion and knowledge.
And Aristotle espoused that all human actions arise from one or more of these qualities – chance, nature, habit, reason, passion, desire or compulsion.
These are very innate human qualities, which are often difficult to quantify or measure. Only knowledge can be accurately measured.
From this, we can agree that humans are led by our emotions, more so than knowledge, logic or common sense. How purely basic of us!
I’ve come to realize in my advancing years that the more knowledge I accumulate, the greater the importance for some simple, fundamental things – human contact.
My wife pointed this out to me recently as we try to remain positive about 2019, and set some achievable goals. Couples and families are meant to function as a team, a cohesive unit. From the very beginning, human beings were never meant to be on our own. Even our early ancestors huddled together and wandered the earth in small groups.
When we get frustrated, set back, feel depressed or even despair, we tend to withdraw, to curl up into the proverbial fetal position on our living room floor. While there’s some comfort in this position, it’s not very productive.
Neither, as I’ve been told, is hiding within the circuits of my iPad or getting lost on the Information Highway.
There is strength in numbers – that has always been the case. We are reminded, time and again, to cherish and even strengthen our human bonds, with our family, friends, acquaintances and co-workers.
We are tough nuts at times, we homo sapiens. Part of the problem, from where I sit, is that we are encased in rather complicated shells. Our 3-4 pounds of grey matter, or more accurately, our pinkish-grey matter, is tucked neatly into our skulls. From this solid cave, we do everything, almost like controlling a robot, drone or avatar. Sometimes I feel like and I’m so limited by this biped contraption of flesh and bones that I’d love to eject and be free.
Psychologists talk about empathy and sympathy and the fact is, since our essence is so well protected in our heads, we simply don’t have the power to be true empaths. We have enough trouble living with our own neurons and synapses that we can’t even think outside our own box.
The ultimate catch-22 – we need to be connected to others, yet we can’t fully attain it.
Pessimists would argue that this very natural biological fact is our biggest hurdle. We’re like snowflakes and no one can totally figure out another human being. We are unique, almost to our own demise.
John Steinbeck agreed, when he said that “no man really knows about other human beings. The best he can do is to suppose that they are like himself.”
So here’s what we’ve learned to do as a species. We gather, team up, even sit in circle and share ideas, opinions, stories and emotions. We never connect on a psychic or sub-atomic level, but we rejoice in our similarities and toss these about like colourful rubber balls, watching them bounce willy nilly.
Margaret Heffernan argued that in order to foster good ideas and true innovation, you need human contact, interaction, debate, even conflict and argument. Funny that the road to solution is paved with friction!
Billy Graham said each one of us is “under construction” from the cradle to the grave.
Enough about our weaknesses.
We criticize our ancestors and past societies for their political incorrectness and lack of awareness. For decades we’ve been teaching our young to be independent, assertive, strong, aware, intelligent and steadfast in their focus and single-mindedness. But in the context of true cooperation and empathy, aren’t these all counterproductive? Shouldn’t we elevate the teaching of things like social skills, teamwork, human connection, love, kindness, reliance?
Jacques Cousteau said that if we were driven by logic alone, the future would be bleak indeed. Faith, hope and working together are key, he said.
If you really think about it, people need motivation to do anything. And that often comes from external forces and other human beings.
We didn’t get here over night. Humans spent the last 250,000 years learning how to get along, often with horrific results. It took us so many eons of death, disease, starvation, hunger and man-made disasters to get a handle on how to behave. Heck, we only really got the knack of it in the 50 years with advances in human rights! And now, the guidelines change weekly with each new idea, survey and politically correct message.
We have a strong tendency to enforce the rules, for ourselves and others. In some ways, that’s a good thing, otherwise we wouldn’t have a structured, democratic society. But it’s not so great in our personal lives. Every inclination makes us want to buck the system, be assertive, be free and be on our own, and yet it’s the ultimate dilemma because we can’t do any of these.
It’s the consummate inner debate, us with ourselves. We live inside our heads 24/7. I think this is one of the main reasons we seek out social interaction and modern distractions. I’d go bonkers without others to converse with, while some people prefer their own company and seclusion.
Humans are both complicated and simple. We are driven by our emotions; forced to behave in a certain way; live within the rules of society; encouraged get along with others in our own way.
We can’t change our spots, but we can revel in our differences. We can never leave our bodies and mingle with other minds and souls.
But if we can, from time to time, slip on another person’s shoes, it must might help our gait.



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Littlejohn takes listeners on a soulful journey

A King resident helps you escape the cold and journey to the Big Easy from the comfort of your own home. Snowball resident Ronnie Littlejohn is host of The Gumbo Kitchen on Jazz FM 91. He offers a musical journey down to his favorite city, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Actor Art Hindle proud to promote Canadian talent

Art Hindle is having the time of his life. The past 18 months have been exciting, and busy for the iconic Canadian actor with 50 years under his belt.

Dog Tales evolves, expands to meet the need

Who would have thought a deep love of animals would turn into a multi-faceted service organization? Certainly not Robert Scheinberg and his wife Danielle Eden, founders of King’s Dog Tales Sanctuary. Marking its fourth anniversary, Dog Tales continues to evolve into a large-scale undertaking, a harmonious passion of caring for dogs across the province, and even around the world.

CCKT board ready to meet challenges of 2019

I’m writing this article as recent “past chair” of CCKT. It’s my personal sign-off to my direct engagement with this wonderful organization and members, having served 10 years on the board, eight as chair.

Tried and true Ultra Grips proven to tackle whatever winter throws at us

Canadians may be used to winter, but we’re not always ready for what Mother Nature throws at us. It’s vital that motorists today are equipped with the best “safety equipment.” For drivers, that comes down to the few inches of engineered rubber that grips the road.

Team work exemplified at annual Portraits of Giving

While individuals were singled out as “giving” members of the community, it’s truly a team effort that makes things happen. King showcased its newest recipients at the 9th annual Portraits of Giving celebration.

Songwriter Len Mizzoni is batting a thousand

Creative artists may believe that life imitates art, not the other way around. One King singer-songwriter is consumed by his passion, so much so he’s setting records and achieving many personals bests. Len Mizzoni is in his element at his keyboard, belting out a string of potential hits.

Heroic Humans awarded for its mindful efforts

A King woman is definitely plugged in to her peers. Her efforts of recognizing a generation of doers received some praise recently. Dana Clark, founder of Heroic Humans, received the Mindful Millennial Award from Notable Life.

Ultrabrand caters to the corporate elite

Perception is everything. Virgin Group founder Richard Branson said personal brands need texture and character – they have to be real. For the world’s corporate elite, branding is much more than product placement. It’s a reflection of their refined tastes. It’s who they are. Two Schomberg-based image builders have found the way to give exclusive clients and luxury brands the attention they deserve. Ultrabrand’s Ryan Ward-Williams and Remington Humphreys pair business and design in an impressive, cohesive manner. They are not only masters of their own destiny, they’ve helped shape the journey ahead for an impressive lineup of clientele, a virtual who’s who of today’s business world.

Importance of family vital to King Fire and Emergency Services

There’s a large, close-knit family in King that numbers over 150 men, women, mothers, fathers, sons and daughters. They all share a passion for helping their communities, and risking their lives in the process. The family got together last week for an annual reunion, at the 2018 King Fire & Emergency Services Appreciation Dinner, held at Nobleton Lakes.

Commentary

Embracing limitations of living inside our own heads

Plato once wrote that human behaviour flows from three main areas – desire, emotion and knowledge. And Aristotle espoused that all human actions arise from one or more of these qualities – chance, nature, habit, reason, passion, desire or compulsion.

Decline in charitable donations dampens holiday spirit

This past holiday season was uneventful at best, almost void of spirituality at worst. Perhaps it was the lack of snow. Maybe it was the lack of holiday “goodness.” I felt a bit down and reading the news headlines over the Christmas break offered little comfort, given the amount of tragedies, crimes and awful events.

Concentrate on doing what you love best

When I deliver a particularly clever bit of trivia at home, my wife often asks me a rather pointed question. “If you’re so smart, why aren’t you rich?”

King won’t close Toll Road

King Township wants alternatives to closing Toll Road. Councillors didn’t buckle to a request by Metrolinx to close Toll Road, and instead, want to explore other options. Councillors also felt Metrolinx was being a little presumptuous in asking the municipality do close the road to meet their requirements.

No answer to THE question of existence

What are you doing here? My wife asked me that question the other day as we did the avoiding dance in the kitchen. “Who knows?” I answered. How right I am.

Helping others can be a life-long passion

At this time of year, I am reminded of the famous famine relief songs, “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” and “We Are the World.” The world is shrinking, thanks to our all-encompassing information technology. Every minute of every day we can see images and hear voices from our brothers and sisters around the world. We can stand up together against a foe and feel united in our solidarity.

What happened to living in the real ‘offline’ world?

The jury’s out on just how the Internet is shaping humankind. But make no mistake, it’s likely the most dynamic event in our history.

Freedoms being skewed in the public eye

We just marked the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. We read stories, watched documentaries and listened to speeches about the sacrifices made to ensure our freedom. Freedom. This is one of the most powerful terms in our language, and our western culture. In fact, our fellow human beings have fought for freedom since the beginning of time. Two very high-profile “freedom fighters” were Moses and Jesus.

Understanding our ever-changing selves

Who am I? On the surface, this seems to be the simplest of questions. Really? I think it’s the most difficult to answer.

We should all ‘stop sucking’ and strive to do better

“Stop sucking,” shouted the loose-lipped 17-year-old as he meandered up to his room. His comment had nothing to do with the mechanics of using a straw. Instead, he aimed that particular barb at his parents for a lack of success in getting the results he was looking for. In our defence, we have to work within the confines of the real world and the limitations contained therein.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open