Headline News

Council bans heavy trucks on municipal streets

January 9, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

King council has toughened up its parking regulations, banning oversized trucks on municipal roads.
Councillors approved staff recommendations and a bylaw amendment to ban the trucks.
Residents, staff pointed out, have expressed ongoing concerns regarding on-street parking of commercial vehicles on roads. The major offenders are work vehicles, tractor trailers, busses and heavy equipment.
Many complaints came from residents on Wells Orchard Crescent, a narrow residential street located behind the large strip mall in King City.
One resident noted buses, garbage trucks and other commercial vehicles park there, leaving their vehicles idling while they grab a coffee. It makes pulling out of driveways difficult and it causes noise and pollution concerns.
Councillor David Boyd pointed out there are similar concerns in Nobleton, on Fairmont Ridge.
Councillor Jordan Cescolini said he favoured the total prohibition in his ward.
The former bylaw didn’t restrict or probit oversized vehicles. Enforcement staff could only respond if the vehicles were parked longer than three hours.
Staff believed restricting oversized vehicles was the best option and staff would work to proactively resolve future parking complaints.
“Staff concludes an efficient way of handling parking of oversized vehicles is through a specific parking restriction and suggesting an overall prohibition across the Township.”
While the ban may present some problems for drivers who stop for lunch or to grab a coffee, there are alternate parking areas. Township staff will do their best to communicate the changes and make everyone aware.
This all-encompassing ban would not require new signs to be posted.



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Actor Art Hindle proud to promote Canadian talent

Art Hindle is having the time of his life. The past 18 months have been exciting, and busy for the iconic Canadian actor with 50 years under his belt.

Dog Tales evolves, expands to meet the need

Who would have thought a deep love of animals would turn into a multi-faceted service organization? Certainly not Robert Scheinberg and his wife Danielle Eden, founders of King’s Dog Tales Sanctuary. Marking its fourth anniversary, Dog Tales continues to evolve into a large-scale undertaking, a harmonious passion of caring for dogs across the province, and even around the world.

CCKT board ready to meet challenges of 2019

I’m writing this article as recent “past chair” of CCKT. It’s my personal sign-off to my direct engagement with this wonderful organization and members, having served 10 years on the board, eight as chair.

Tried and true Ultra Grips proven to tackle whatever winter throws at us

Canadians may be used to winter, but we’re not always ready for what Mother Nature throws at us. It’s vital that motorists today are equipped with the best “safety equipment.” For drivers, that comes down to the few inches of engineered rubber that grips the road.

Team work exemplified at annual Portraits of Giving

While individuals were singled out as “giving” members of the community, it’s truly a team effort that makes things happen. King showcased its newest recipients at the 9th annual Portraits of Giving celebration.

Songwriter Len Mizzoni is batting a thousand

Creative artists may believe that life imitates art, not the other way around. One King singer-songwriter is consumed by his passion, so much so he’s setting records and achieving many personals bests. Len Mizzoni is in his element at his keyboard, belting out a string of potential hits.

Heroic Humans awarded for its mindful efforts

A King woman is definitely plugged in to her peers. Her efforts of recognizing a generation of doers received some praise recently. Dana Clark, founder of Heroic Humans, received the Mindful Millennial Award from Notable Life.

Ultrabrand caters to the corporate elite

Perception is everything. Virgin Group founder Richard Branson said personal brands need texture and character – they have to be real. For the world’s corporate elite, branding is much more than product placement. It’s a reflection of their refined tastes. It’s who they are. Two Schomberg-based image builders have found the way to give exclusive clients and luxury brands the attention they deserve. Ultrabrand’s Ryan Ward-Williams and Remington Humphreys pair business and design in an impressive, cohesive manner. They are not only masters of their own destiny, they’ve helped shape the journey ahead for an impressive lineup of clientele, a virtual who’s who of today’s business world.

Importance of family vital to King Fire and Emergency Services

There’s a large, close-knit family in King that numbers over 150 men, women, mothers, fathers, sons and daughters. They all share a passion for helping their communities, and risking their lives in the process. The family got together last week for an annual reunion, at the 2018 King Fire & Emergency Services Appreciation Dinner, held at Nobleton Lakes.

Navy Street Charity holds inaugural event at Pine Farms Orchard

Established in 2016, Navy Street Charity was born from a lifetime of personal experiences navigating a world full of barriers for individuals with disabilities. The charity’s founder Sandra Longo has an intimate familiarity with caring for loved ones with mobility issues.

Commentary

Decline in charitable donations dampens holiday spirit

This past holiday season was uneventful at best, almost void of spirituality at worst. Perhaps it was the lack of snow. Maybe it was the lack of holiday “goodness.” I felt a bit down and reading the news headlines over the Christmas break offered little comfort, given the amount of tragedies, crimes and awful events.

Concentrate on doing what you love best

When I deliver a particularly clever bit of trivia at home, my wife often asks me a rather pointed question. “If you’re so smart, why aren’t you rich?”

King won’t close Toll Road

King Township wants alternatives to closing Toll Road. Councillors didn’t buckle to a request by Metrolinx to close Toll Road, and instead, want to explore other options. Councillors also felt Metrolinx was being a little presumptuous in asking the municipality do close the road to meet their requirements.

No answer to THE question of existence

What are you doing here? My wife asked me that question the other day as we did the avoiding dance in the kitchen. “Who knows?” I answered. How right I am.

Helping others can be a life-long passion

At this time of year, I am reminded of the famous famine relief songs, “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” and “We Are the World.” The world is shrinking, thanks to our all-encompassing information technology. Every minute of every day we can see images and hear voices from our brothers and sisters around the world. We can stand up together against a foe and feel united in our solidarity.

What happened to living in the real ‘offline’ world?

The jury’s out on just how the Internet is shaping humankind. But make no mistake, it’s likely the most dynamic event in our history.

Freedoms being skewed in the public eye

We just marked the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. We read stories, watched documentaries and listened to speeches about the sacrifices made to ensure our freedom. Freedom. This is one of the most powerful terms in our language, and our western culture. In fact, our fellow human beings have fought for freedom since the beginning of time. Two very high-profile “freedom fighters” were Moses and Jesus.

Understanding our ever-changing selves

Who am I? On the surface, this seems to be the simplest of questions. Really? I think it’s the most difficult to answer.

We should all ‘stop sucking’ and strive to do better

“Stop sucking,” shouted the loose-lipped 17-year-old as he meandered up to his room. His comment had nothing to do with the mechanics of using a straw. Instead, he aimed that particular barb at his parents for a lack of success in getting the results he was looking for. In our defence, we have to work within the confines of the real world and the limitations contained therein.

Less than 32% vote in King Township

It is well documented that voter turnout for municipal elections is often considerably lower than voter participation in provincial or federal elections. This election was no different in King where only 5,802 of the 18,365 eligible voters actually cast a ballot. This equals a voter turnout under 32%, less than one-third.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open