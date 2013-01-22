Council bans heavy trucks on municipal streets

Art Hindle is having the time of his life. The past 18 months have been exciting, and busy for the iconic Canadian actor with 50 years under his belt.

Who would have thought a deep love of animals would turn into a multi-faceted service organization? Certainly not Robert Scheinberg and his wife Danielle Eden, founders of King’s Dog Tales Sanctuary. Marking its fourth anniversary, Dog Tales continues to evolve into a large-scale undertaking, a harmonious passion of caring for dogs across the province, and even around the world.

I’m writing this article as recent “past chair” of CCKT. It’s my personal sign-off to my direct engagement with this wonderful organization and members, having served 10 years on the board, eight as chair.

Canadians may be used to winter, but we’re not always ready for what Mother Nature throws at us. It’s vital that motorists today are equipped with the best “safety equipment.” For drivers, that comes down to the few inches of engineered rubber that grips the road.

While individuals were singled out as “giving” members of the community, it’s truly a team effort that makes things happen. King showcased its newest recipients at the 9th annual Portraits of Giving celebration.

Creative artists may believe that life imitates art, not the other way around. One King singer-songwriter is consumed by his passion, so much so he’s setting records and achieving many personals bests. Len Mizzoni is in his element at his keyboard, belting out a string of potential hits.

A King woman is definitely plugged in to her peers. Her efforts of recognizing a generation of doers received some praise recently. Dana Clark, founder of Heroic Humans, received the Mindful Millennial Award from Notable Life.

Perception is everything. Virgin Group founder Richard Branson said personal brands need texture and character – they have to be real. For the world’s corporate elite, branding is much more than product placement. It’s a reflection of their refined tastes. It’s who they are. Two Schomberg-based image builders have found the way to give exclusive clients and luxury brands the attention they deserve. Ultrabrand’s Ryan Ward-Williams and Remington Humphreys pair business and design in an impressive, cohesive manner. They are not only masters of their own destiny, they’ve helped shape the journey ahead for an impressive lineup of clientele, a virtual who’s who of today’s business world.

There’s a large, close-knit family in King that numbers over 150 men, women, mothers, fathers, sons and daughters. They all share a passion for helping their communities, and risking their lives in the process. The family got together last week for an annual reunion, at the 2018 King Fire & Emergency Services Appreciation Dinner, held at Nobleton Lakes.

Established in 2016, Navy Street Charity was born from a lifetime of personal experiences navigating a world full of barriers for individuals with disabilities. The charity’s founder Sandra Longo has an intimate familiarity with caring for loved ones with mobility issues.