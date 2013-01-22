Council bans heavy trucks on municipal streets

January 9, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
King council has toughened up its parking regulations, banning oversized trucks on municipal roads.
Councillors approved staff recommendations and a bylaw amendment to ban the trucks.
Residents, staff pointed out, have expressed ongoing concerns regarding on-street parking of commercial vehicles on roads. The major offenders are work vehicles, tractor trailers, busses and heavy equipment.
Many complaints came from residents on Wells Orchard Crescent, a narrow residential street located behind the large strip mall in King City.
One resident noted buses, garbage trucks and other commercial vehicles park there, leaving their vehicles idling while they grab a coffee. It makes pulling out of driveways difficult and it causes noise and pollution concerns.
Councillor David Boyd pointed out there are similar concerns in Nobleton, on Fairmont Ridge.
Councillor Jordan Cescolini said he favoured the total prohibition in his ward.
The former bylaw didn’t restrict or probit oversized vehicles. Enforcement staff could only respond if the vehicles were parked longer than three hours.
Staff believed restricting oversized vehicles was the best option and staff would work to proactively resolve future parking complaints.
“Staff concludes an efficient way of handling parking of oversized vehicles is through a specific parking restriction and suggesting an overall prohibition across the Township.”
While the ban may present some problems for drivers who stop for lunch or to grab a coffee, there are alternate parking areas. Township staff will do their best to communicate the changes and make everyone aware.
This all-encompassing ban would not require new signs to be posted.
You must be logged in to post a comment.