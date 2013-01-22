YRP posting names of those charged with impaired related offences

January 9, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
In an attempt to curb a continuing problem, York Regional Police are posting the names of people charged with impaired driving related offences.
The numbers in York Region continue to disappoint law enforcement officials. Despite aggressive efforts and stiffer penalties, the number of impaired charged continues to rise.
York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe decided to take the next step to try to curb this distressing trend.
“It’s clear that something has to change,” said Chief Jolliffe. “York Regional Police will name all of the drivers charged with impaired-related criminal driving offences, to further make impaired driving socially unacceptable and so that members of our community can assist with notifying police if these offenders choose to drive while under suspension. Innocent lives are put at risk every day by this irresponsible and criminal behavior. We are not giving up.”
Every Monday, York Regional Police posts the names of those charged with impaired-related criminal driving offences at www.yrp.ca in the media releases section. Please click on the following link to see the names of the drivers charged from the weekend: https://bit.ly/2G6Nc9c
“Although the festive season is over, our efforts to remove impaired drivers from our roads does not come to an end. We are reminding drivers that York Regional Police conducts RIDE spot checks year-round and that our officers are always watching for suspected impaired drivers. We also continue to encourage citizens that if you spot a suspected impaired driver, don’t hesitate to call 9-1-1.”
In 2018, York Regional Police have laid more than 1,500 charges for impaired-related driving offences and the number of drivers choosing to drive while impaired is showing no signs of decreasing. Sadly, five people lost their lives last year in collisions where alcohol or drug impairment were contributing factors.
The legal consequences of an impaired driving charge can include roadside vehicle impoundment and automatic driver’s licence suspension as well as further consequences imposed by the courts, including longer licence suspensions, large fines and in some cases, jail time.
York Regional Police thanks members of the community for helping us stop and arrest impaired drivers by calling 9-1-1 through the Safe Roads … Your Call program. We consider these incidents a life-threatening crime in progress and will continue to respond to these calls.
You must be logged in to post a comment.