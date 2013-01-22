Memorial skate a huge success

January 2, 2019 · 0 Comments
The King minor Atom A hockey team and the DeLuca family would like to express their sincere gratitude to everyone that attended the Coach Fern DeLuca Memorial Skate at the Trisan Centre. The evening was a huge success and the event raised a lot of money to help the family.
“We had a great turn out and it was nice to see everyone out to support the family and to remember a great man. It was overwhelming to see how this community came together during the holiday season to support a local family. We want to send a huge thank you out to the following for donated prizes and money to our raffle, silent auction and refreshment table,” said an event spokesperson.
Sponsors included Rona Schomberg, In This Corner Bar & Grill Schomberg, Green Cleaning & Stitching, King Minor Bantam A hockey team, Schomberg Skating Club, Couples Hair Design & Aesthetics, Hello – Halo, Hair Salon Nanana Parena, Schomberg Quality Meats, Raffaele’s Cantina, Motorino North, King Minor Bantam A hockey team, Balance Health Studio, NuYou Laser & Wellness Spa, Lights out Skating Academy, 3J Nails, MLSE Maple Leafs, Coppa’s Market, Not Just Cards King City, Schomberg Tim Hortons, Schomberg McDonald’s, Roma Optical, Gardenstone Mfg., DeMelis Family, Eveson Family, King Minor Midget hockey team, Mammoliti Family, Susan Heslop, King Minor Atom AE team, Fusion Hair Salon, Lisa Kokelj, Nobleton Family Dental, Caputo Family, Frank Conte, Set Intentions Jewellery, La Maison Intemporelle, Bridgholme Interiors Group, Covello Family, Joe & Edi Pietrangelo, Porter family, Aloia family, Kougias family, DiGiovanni family, Cocciardi family, DiPietro family, Nick & Jack Marchese.
Organizers also want to send a special thank you to King Township for donating the ice for the skate.
