Sports

Memorial skate a huge success

January 2, 2019   ·   0 Comments

The King minor Atom A hockey team and the DeLuca family would like to express their sincere gratitude to everyone that attended the Coach Fern DeLuca Memorial Skate at the Trisan Centre. The evening was a huge success and the event raised a lot of money to help the family.
“We had a great turn out and it was nice to see everyone out to support the family and to remember a great man. It was overwhelming to see how this community came together during the holiday season to support a local family. We want to send a huge thank you out to the following for donated prizes and money to our raffle, silent auction and refreshment table,” said an event spokesperson.
Sponsors included Rona Schomberg, In This Corner Bar & Grill Schomberg, Green Cleaning & Stitching, King Minor Bantam A hockey team, Schomberg Skating Club, Couples Hair Design & Aesthetics, Hello – Halo, Hair Salon Nanana Parena, Schomberg Quality Meats, Raffaele’s Cantina, Motorino North, King Minor Bantam A hockey team, Balance Health Studio, NuYou Laser & Wellness Spa, Lights out Skating Academy, 3J Nails, MLSE Maple Leafs, Coppa’s Market, Not Just Cards King City, Schomberg Tim Hortons, Schomberg McDonald’s, Roma Optical, Gardenstone Mfg., DeMelis Family, Eveson Family, King Minor Midget hockey team, Mammoliti Family, Susan Heslop, King Minor Atom AE team, Fusion Hair Salon, Lisa Kokelj, Nobleton Family Dental, Caputo Family, Frank Conte, Set Intentions Jewellery, La Maison Intemporelle, Bridgholme Interiors Group, Covello Family, Joe & Edi Pietrangelo, Porter family, Aloia family, Kougias family, DiGiovanni family, Cocciardi family, DiPietro family, Nick & Jack Marchese.
Organizers also want to send a special thank you to King Township for donating the ice for the skate.



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Actor Art Hindle proud to promote Canadian talent

Art Hindle is having the time of his life. The past 18 months have been exciting, and busy for the iconic Canadian actor with 50 years under his belt.

Dog Tales evolves, expands to meet the need

Who would have thought a deep love of animals would turn into a multi-faceted service organization? Certainly not Robert Scheinberg and his wife Danielle Eden, founders of King’s Dog Tales Sanctuary. Marking its fourth anniversary, Dog Tales continues to evolve into a large-scale undertaking, a harmonious passion of caring for dogs across the province, and even around the world.

CCKT board ready to meet challenges of 2019

I’m writing this article as recent “past chair” of CCKT. It’s my personal sign-off to my direct engagement with this wonderful organization and members, having served 10 years on the board, eight as chair.

Tried and true Ultra Grips proven to tackle whatever winter throws at us

Canadians may be used to winter, but we’re not always ready for what Mother Nature throws at us. It’s vital that motorists today are equipped with the best “safety equipment.” For drivers, that comes down to the few inches of engineered rubber that grips the road.

Team work exemplified at annual Portraits of Giving

While individuals were singled out as “giving” members of the community, it’s truly a team effort that makes things happen. King showcased its newest recipients at the 9th annual Portraits of Giving celebration.

Songwriter Len Mizzoni is batting a thousand

Creative artists may believe that life imitates art, not the other way around. One King singer-songwriter is consumed by his passion, so much so he’s setting records and achieving many personals bests. Len Mizzoni is in his element at his keyboard, belting out a string of potential hits.

Heroic Humans awarded for its mindful efforts

A King woman is definitely plugged in to her peers. Her efforts of recognizing a generation of doers received some praise recently. Dana Clark, founder of Heroic Humans, received the Mindful Millennial Award from Notable Life.

Ultrabrand caters to the corporate elite

Perception is everything. Virgin Group founder Richard Branson said personal brands need texture and character – they have to be real. For the world’s corporate elite, branding is much more than product placement. It’s a reflection of their refined tastes. It’s who they are. Two Schomberg-based image builders have found the way to give exclusive clients and luxury brands the attention they deserve. Ultrabrand’s Ryan Ward-Williams and Remington Humphreys pair business and design in an impressive, cohesive manner. They are not only masters of their own destiny, they’ve helped shape the journey ahead for an impressive lineup of clientele, a virtual who’s who of today’s business world.

Importance of family vital to King Fire and Emergency Services

There’s a large, close-knit family in King that numbers over 150 men, women, mothers, fathers, sons and daughters. They all share a passion for helping their communities, and risking their lives in the process. The family got together last week for an annual reunion, at the 2018 King Fire & Emergency Services Appreciation Dinner, held at Nobleton Lakes.

Navy Street Charity holds inaugural event at Pine Farms Orchard

Established in 2016, Navy Street Charity was born from a lifetime of personal experiences navigating a world full of barriers for individuals with disabilities. The charity’s founder Sandra Longo has an intimate familiarity with caring for loved ones with mobility issues.

Commentary

Concentrate on doing what you love best

When I deliver a particularly clever bit of trivia at home, my wife often asks me a rather pointed question. “If you’re so smart, why aren’t you rich?”

No answer to THE question of existence

What are you doing here? My wife asked me that question the other day as we did the avoiding dance in the kitchen. “Who knows?” I answered. How right I am.

Helping others can be a life-long passion

At this time of year, I am reminded of the famous famine relief songs, “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” and “We Are the World.” The world is shrinking, thanks to our all-encompassing information technology. Every minute of every day we can see images and hear voices from our brothers and sisters around the world. We can stand up together against a foe and feel united in our solidarity.

What happened to living in the real ‘offline’ world?

The jury’s out on just how the Internet is shaping humankind. But make no mistake, it’s likely the most dynamic event in our history.

Freedoms being skewed in the public eye

We just marked the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. We read stories, watched documentaries and listened to speeches about the sacrifices made to ensure our freedom. Freedom. This is one of the most powerful terms in our language, and our western culture. In fact, our fellow human beings have fought for freedom since the beginning of time. Two very high-profile “freedom fighters” were Moses and Jesus.

Understanding our ever-changing selves

Who am I? On the surface, this seems to be the simplest of questions. Really? I think it’s the most difficult to answer.

We should all ‘stop sucking’ and strive to do better

“Stop sucking,” shouted the loose-lipped 17-year-old as he meandered up to his room. His comment had nothing to do with the mechanics of using a straw. Instead, he aimed that particular barb at his parents for a lack of success in getting the results he was looking for. In our defence, we have to work within the confines of the real world and the limitations contained therein.

Less than 32% vote in King Township

It is well documented that voter turnout for municipal elections is often considerably lower than voter participation in provincial or federal elections. This election was no different in King where only 5,802 of the 18,365 eligible voters actually cast a ballot. This equals a voter turnout under 32%, less than one-third.

Letting your inner self shine through

For those of us who’ve experienced the potholes in life, we’ve come to realize a few things. The old cliche about what’s inside that matters, is true.

Mayor notes the qualities of a good councillor

We are quickly approaching the municipal election on Oct. 22 when you will elect your Township council for the next four years. And, while many of us are tired of politics, this is still a very important election as the results affect you and our community directly.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open