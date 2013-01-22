Sports

Cougars tame Terriers in home win﻿

December 19, 2018   ·   0 Comments

 Slowly but surely, the Schomberg Cougars are clawing their way back into the Provincial Junior Hockey League picture.

The Junior C club picked up three of a possible four points in a pair of games overthe weekend, now with at least a point in seven of their last nine games aftera slow start to the season.

 Graham Dynes was the first star on Thursday in a hosting of the Orillia Terriers at Trisan Centre, stopping 32 of the 34 pucks he saw to pick up his fifth win since joining the Cougars from the Alliston Hornets earlier thisseason.

 Avaluable piece to Schomberg’s recent success, Dynes shut down the Orillia offence in the third period with the score tied at twos, before Harris Goan put away the game winner for the home side midway through the final frame.

 AlexanderCordeiro and Spencer Ripley also found the back of the net for the Cougars.

 Itwas once again Dynes who shone in a 1 – 1 tie with the Midland Flyers on theroad the following night, back between the pipes to post 29 saves on 30 shots faced.

 BrandonCohen got Schomberg on the board midway through the first period, while Dynes shut the door on the Flyers right until the thirteen minute mark of the third period, when Lucas Rogers was able to sneak one past the star keeper to send the game to overtime.

 Dyneswas back to work early in stopping a Midland penalty shot just over three minutes into extra time, before the buzzer ran out on Schomberg’s second tie of the season.

 Dyneshas just one loss in the last five weeks of the PJHL schedule.

 Thoughthey remain at the bottom of the PJHL’s Carruthers division standings, looks can be deceiving: just two points separates the Cougars from both the Penetang Kings and Huntsville Otters, while the Cougars have two and four games in hand respectively against the rival clubs.

Schomberg (9-13-2-3) will look to keep the hot hand when they host the Kings (11-15-1-2)in a crucial match-up this Thursday, with puck drop set for 7:30 at Trisan Centre.

 wrap up the week with a visit to the Terriers (12-11-1-2) on Saturday before a five-day break for the holidays. The Cougars have won both match-ups between the two squads so far this season.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.jrccougars.pointstreaksites.com.



         

