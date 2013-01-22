Tried and true Ultra Grips proven to tackle whatever winter throws at us

December 12, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Canadians may be used to winter, but we’re not always ready for what Mother Nature throws at us.
It’s vital that motorists today are equipped with the best “safety equipment.” For drivers, that comes down to the few inches of engineered rubber that grips the road.
Goodyear’s Ultra Grip® Ice WRT, is a tried and true leader. This workhorse of a winter tire provides enhanced traction in challenging winter conditions. It not only delivers, it provides that all important peace of mind behind the wheel.
WRT stands for Winter Reactive Technology and the Ice WRT has a specialized ice tread compound that offers enhanced traction on ice and snow-covered roads from season to season. The silica-enhanced compound allows the tire to stay flexible under the coldest conditions.
The 2D blades in the centre zone offer enhanced starting and stopping power on snow and ice.
The 3D TredLock Technology blades in the shoulder zone team up for confident grip on turns. This gives you enhanced wet and winter traction and lock.
The directional tread pattern helps channel water and slush away from tire for enhanced winter traction/handling. The Rim Protector helps protect wheels against accidental curb damage.
The tires and also be outfitted for optional metal studs in really snowy areas like northern Ontario or Quebec.
In my experience, these tires have a really good bite in ice and snow. I also had the Ultra Grip summer tires and they were simply amazing. I have heard that the Ultra Grips are the preferred tires for police vehicles.
It’s a perfect choice for a daily diver here in the GTA, with our moderate climate.
You want to be prepared and feel safe when carrying your precious cargo this time of year. Goodyear will give you that added confidence and peace of mind.
