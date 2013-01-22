Headline News

York police find results disappointing

December 12, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Over the past week, 25 impaired drivers were removed from York Region roads in another “disappointing week of enforcement efforts,” according to police.
So far this year, York Regional Police have laid more than 1,500 charges for impaired-related driving offences and the number of drivers choosing to drive while impaired is showing no signs of decreasing. Sadly, five people have lost their lives this year in collisions where alcohol or drug impairment were contributing factors.
On Dec. 7, shortly before 1 p.m., an officer was conducting speed enforcement on Rutherford Road, just east of McGillivray Road in the City of Vaughan. A vehicle was found to be speeding at 124 kilometres per hour in a posted 70 km/h zone. As the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect driver was unable to keep the vehicle in its lane. The driver eventually stopped and after speaking with the officer a strong odour of alcohol was detected. The driver was placed under arrest and taken to #4 District Headquarters for a breath test, where she blew more than four times the legal limit. Due to the high readings the driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.
The legal consequences of an impaired driving charge can include roadside vehicle impoundment and automatic driver’s licence suspension as well as further consequences imposed by the courts, including longer licence suspensions, large fines and in some cases, jail time.
York Regional Police thank members of the community for helping them stop and arrest impaired drivers by calling 9-1-1 through the Safe Roads … Your Call program.
“We consider these incidents a life-threatening crime in progress and will continue to respond to these calls. We’re not giving up.”



         

Letters to the Editor

