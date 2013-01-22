Red Wings Atom LL moving on to International Silver Stick

December 5, 2018 · 0 Comments
The Schomberg Red Wings Atom LL squad were victorious at last weekend’s Silver Stick regional qualifying tournament in Wasaga Beach, earning a spot at the International Silver Stick tournament in Pelham in January.
Photo courtesy of Simon Smith
By Jake Courtepatte
Hold onto your hats, Red Wings fans … the Atom LL Schomberg club is heating up just in time for minor hockey’s most prestigious tournament.
The Red Wings booked their ticket to the International Silver Stick competition in January with an undefeated run at the Regional Silver Stick qualifier, a two-day bonanza that saw them come out on top in assertive fashion.
Opening up against the Innisfil Winter Hawks at the Wasaga Beach tournament on Saturday, the Red Wings squeaked by their opening opponents by a 2-1 score, before besting the hometown Wasaga Beach Stars 3-2 in their second round robin match-up.
That set up a date with the 2-1 Penentang Flames in Sunday’s semifinal, where the Red Wings came out on top in a decisive 5-2 victory.
The afternoon final saw a battle between two undefeated squads in the Red Wings and the East Lambton Eagles, where the Schomberg team dominated 7-2 to take home the tournament’s top prize.
Entering the tournament with just one loss in their last five games of Simcoe Region Local League action, the Red Wings are on the right track for when they head to Pelham in early January for the International Silver Stick competition.
