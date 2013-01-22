Songwriter Len Mizzoni is batting a thousand

December 5, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Creative artists may believe that life imitates art, not the other way around.
One King singer-songwriter is consumed by his passion, so much so he’s setting records and achieving many personals bests.
Len Mizzoni is in his element at his keyboard, belting out a string of potential hits.
At work in his home recording studio upwards of five hours a day, Mizzoni is in tune with what’s going on. Inspiration can be found anywhere, and everywhere. Getting down the business – actually writing songs and lyrics – takes discipline and commitment. Mizzoni has these in spades.
In the last year, Mizzoni has written and recorded 35 songs in all genres. If that wasn’t enough, 25 of his songs are being pitched by his publisher in Nashville, who said Len set a record for the most songs they have signed by one song-writer in a single year. Mizzoni is hoping just one of his songs is made famous by some of the industry’s top artists and producers.
“I’m in the game,” he said. “I’m at bat, I just need a hit.”
He pointed out that the current versatile country artists and musicians are the “rock stars of today.” While Mizzoni would love to have a song on every genre’s chart, Nashville is a huge, hungry market for new material.
Mizzoni may not be a household name just yet, but he’s thrilled to be doing what he loves. And the feedback has been incredible. Since releasing his first album, Waves of Indigo, at the beginning of 2018, Mizzoni’s songs have been uploaded by people in 22 countries around the world. Further, radio stations around the world have been playing his music for all to hear.
Mizzoni is also working with screenplay writers in both New York and Los Angeles, pitching ideas for movie soundtracks. He created what he believes is a great fit for the upcoming Batman movie, The Batman – A Stitch in Time, due out in 2019.
Using the technologically advanced tools for creating and uploading music has made Mizzoni’s job a lot easier.
With catalogues, sound libraries and digital compilations, it gets the music out there, fast.
“It’s a great way to work,” he observed.
A huge wall mural of Elvis looks over Mizzoni’s shoulder in his home, while he shakes, rattles and rolls his way to another potential hit. His love of the craft keeps him smiling. He’s also bolstered by emails from radio stations and fans across the globe who’ve fallen in love with his style, smooth voice and relatable lyrics. His music attracts listeners from all age groups, from pop enthusiasts to jazz lovers, and everything in between.
Given his propensity for creating music, “better days” are ahead for Mizzoni.
In fact, his new album, Better Days, is due out in February. The album boasts 13 strong songs that range from light, upbeat tunes, to emotional ballads. Mizzoni considers this his best work, adding he’s grown immensely since Waves of Indigo, a collective of 12, mostly feel-good songs that’s still going strong in European markets.
The new album “has definitely raised the bar.”
If you want a sneak peek at Better Days, upload the song at https://soundcloud.com/len-mizzoni/better-days
