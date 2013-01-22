Riding with confidence on Hankook tires this winter

November 28, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
With the first taste of winter, it’s time to get comfortable behind the wheel.
Nothing gives drivers more confidence than a top-performing brand of winter tire.
The Hankook ipike RW11 is the premium winter tire for cars, SUVs and light trucks.
Responsive braking power and superior traction in snow or on wet or frozen roads is what the ipike delivers. Some innovative design elements make the tire ideal for tackling our snowy conditions.
The tire’s centre block consists of a series of ribs to handle ice and snow. And the lateral kerf is adopted to maximize snow traction performance.
The grooved edge really grips the snow and the stiffness of the block gives your SUV and light truck an advantage. The tire also boasts a 6-row pin arrangement, adopted for improved snow and ice traction performance. Noise has been reduced by the optimized pin arrangement.
The variable step groove means precise and stable cornering. The tiered groove makes a moving angle of the tread block smaller, producing safer cornering and better running performance.
The tire’s wide tread design means there’s optimal contact with the pavement. It’s roughly 8% larger, providing improved braking performance on snowy and icy roads.
Hankook’s special tread rubber compound has been developed for snow as well as wet and dry road conditions. A reinforced base-tread helps prevent internal damage due to impact when off the road. Two, wide steel belts help improve steering stability and durability. The jointless bead wire prevents bead separation when air pressure is low, or when you’re driving off-road.
The ipike offers a touring quality smooth ride, with the comfort of a menacing looking snow tire.
The tire delivers in all aspects – it’s a true performer with a smooth ride.
Hankook is not only a top contender in tires, racing, and more, it’s committed to sustainability. A lot goes into tire production and Hankook is taking the lead.
Earlier this month, Hankook released its social responsibility policy to address the natural rubber value chain. The policy aims to secure economic, social and environmental sustainability of the natural rubber supply chain. Hankook Tire plans to help improve the overall quality of life of the natural rubber growers, and upgrade productivity and the quality of natural rubber.
Through the policy, growers, dealers, processors and manufacturers must comply with laws and regulations of the countries in which they operate and will also be required to commit to social responsibility in a variety of fields such as human rights, the environment and increase management transparency.
In the environmental sector, conservation of biodiversity, utilization of environmentally friendly water sources, optimization of energy usage, and prevention of resource depletion are regulated.
As a result of its commitments, Hankook has been listed for three consecutive years, from 2016 to 2018, on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI), the world’s foremost sustainability and investment assessment index, proving its status as a leader in sustainability management.
Hankook Tire is dedicated to innovation with its proven technological excellence. It offers award-winning products through five R&D centres and eight production facilities around the world.
It’s nice to know Hankook packs all of this into their tires and is really committed when the rubber hits the road.
