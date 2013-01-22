November 28, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
With regal pride, the 2018-2022 King council will be sworn into office at a special meeting Dec. 3.
The inaugural council meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the new chambers of the municipal office at 2585 King Road.
Councillors and staff will be led into the chambers by piper Rory MacKinnon and the King Fire & Emergency Services Honour Guard.
Adam Miceli and Andrew Chiapetta will lead in the singing of the national anthem, followed by the declarations of office.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini will then be presented with the chain of office. The chain, which the mayor proudly wears at special events, ribbon cuttings, etc. has an interesting history.
The large pendant bears the Township crest, which includes a crown, a wheat sheaf, hills, rivers and a beaver. Medallions on the chain honour the area’s pioneers, local villages and King’s equestrian heritage.
Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth, of the Anglican Parish of Lloydtown, will offer the prayer of invocation.
The mayor and councillors will make their inaugural addresses, followed by an official ribbon cutting for the municipal centre.
A reception follows in the gymnasium, and entertainment will be provided by “The Brew” from Emily Carr Secondary School.
