Renowned artist Helen Lucas holds solo exhibit

November 22, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
King artist Helen Lucas will hold a month-long solo show.
Entitled “Helen Lucas – Why Do I Paint Flowers?,” the exhibition of her large-scale, captivating acrylic paintings, will run Dec. 1 to 29 at the Aurora Cultural Centre.
Lucas’s distinguished career, spanning over five decades, has produced deeply personal art – from the darker earlier works of her formative years, to her glorious floral paintings. The transition of her work was chronicled in an award-winning film by Donna Davey, Helen Lucas: Her Journey – Our Journey. The film included an interview with her friend Margaret Laurence, who made this observation: “The affirmation of life, in the midst of pain is the story of your art, my beloved friend.”
In addition to delivering lectures on women in the arts, and co-founding one of the first Women’s Studies programs in Canada, the King City artist frequently appeared on radio and TV from the 1970s to the 1990s. Throughout her career she has been awarded numerous awards, including the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal as well as an Honorary Doctor of Letters from York University.
This is a unique opportunity to see Helen’s work. There are also a few surprises in store for art-lovers.
The exhibition features 20 large-scale acrylic paintings in all four gallery spaces at the Cultural Centre. They have been specifically chosen by guest curator, another renowned King artist, Ernestine Tahedl. The exhibit will focus on the larger-than-life florals from the 1980s to 2000s. Paintings and a selection of signed high quality prints are available for purchase. The galleries will be open between Christmas and New Year’s; please check the website for hours.
“I will always be drawn to the beauty and the courage of the flower. I am captivated by it. Flowers, more than anything else, are so life-enforcing,” Lucas said.
Visitors can meet Lucas at an opening reception Saturday, Dec. 1, from 1 to 4 p.m.
But the events don’t stop there.
On Wednesday, Dec. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m., join both Lucas and Tahedl in a casual, open discussion.
On Thursday, Dec. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m., you can meet Helen in the gallery before the Georgian Bay holiday concert.
The Aurora Cultural Centre is located at 22 Church Street, Aurora. Free parking is available in a lot on the east side of the building, as well on the streets surrounding the centre. For more, visit auroraculturalcentre.ca
