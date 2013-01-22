Sports

NobleKing Knights Atom LL3 capture tournament gold

November 21, 2018   ·   0 Comments

The NobleKing Atom LL3 Knights brought home the gold from the Dave Taylor Memorial Atom Tournament over the weekend.

By Jake Courtepatte

The NobleKing Atom Local League 3 team took part in the Dave Taylor Memorial Atom tournament last weekend in Arran-Elderslie, coming home with the top prize.
Coached by Dave Boyd and assistant coach Claudio D’Ulisse, the team’s first tournament was a huge success, after facing a double header on the first day of play. The Knights secured a spot in the A final with victories over two teams from Saugeen Shores, 4-1 and 5-2.
In the tournament final, the Knights met the hometown Arran-Elderslie team, where the roaring hometown cheers couldn’t stop the NobleKing Knights in a 3-2 win to clinch the gold.
The Atom LL3 Knights are off to a roaring start this season and home to keep the momentum going in their upcoming tournaments, travelling to Niagara in December for the Al Boone Memorial Classic. They’ll face off on hometown ice in the Red and White Atom Tournament in Schomberg in January.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Ultrabrand caters to the corporate elite

Perception is everything. Virgin Group founder Richard Branson said personal brands need texture and character – they have to be real. For the world’s corporate elite, branding is much more than product placement. It’s a reflection of their refined tastes. It’s who they are. Two Schomberg-based image builders have found the way to give exclusive clients and luxury brands the attention they deserve. Ultrabrand’s Ryan Ward-Williams and Remington Humphreys pair business and design in an impressive, cohesive manner. They are not only masters of their own destiny, they’ve helped shape the journey ahead for an impressive lineup of clientele, a virtual who’s who of today’s business world.

Importance of family vital to King Fire and Emergency Services

There’s a large, close-knit family in King that numbers over 150 men, women, mothers, fathers, sons and daughters. They all share a passion for helping their communities, and risking their lives in the process. The family got together last week for an annual reunion, at the 2018 King Fire & Emergency Services Appreciation Dinner, held at Nobleton Lakes.

Specialty shopping has returned to Schomberg’s Main Street

Just in time for the festive shopping season, there is a new pop-up art gallery on Main Street. Eleven artists have partnered to establish The ...

Navy Street Charity holds inaugural event at Pine Farms Orchard

Established in 2016, Navy Street Charity was born from a lifetime of personal experiences navigating a world full of barriers for individuals with disabilities. The charity’s founder Sandra Longo has an intimate familiarity with caring for loved ones with mobility issues.

Guide Light helps make seconds count

We all know that our lives can change in an instant. Just ask anyone who’s been in a car accident, or suffered a stroke. In an emergency, every second counts. It not only means the difference between life and death, but also between recovery and a lifetime of suffering.

Ghosts are nothing to be afraid of

Drawn by “the other side,” Ontario paranormal investigators are like treasure-hunters. You’d be surprised at the riches they have uncovered.

Heroic Humans rolls out the red carpet, showcasing achievements during 1st anniversary celebration

Heroic Humans – everyday people with amazing stories of achievement – were honoured with a red carpet celebration recently. Heroic Humans, a social impact movement, marked its first anniversary Oct. 1 in Aurora, at a beyond-capacity red carpet affair. Guests enjoyed a gala evening, which included social media interviews.

Saturday Night Bash raises $175K for research

A recent gala evening hosted by a King resident raised close to $200,000 for medical research. The Saturday Night Bash, hosted by Chris Kenalty Sept. 15 supports ground-breaking research conducted through The University Health Network in Toronto. King resident Chris Kenalty, has been part of a study/research group that’s looking into the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including issues that can arise from a stroke.

Singer-songwriter Brooks contemplates life

What most of us miss, Jon Brooks exposes. The accomplished singer-songwriter is more like a modern day standup philosopher, documenting the times. He’s a combination of George Carlin and Leonard Cohen.

Chiropractor helps fine-tune bodies to optimum levels

You are stronger than you think. Our bodies are designed to move, and when everything works in unison it results in a very resilient machine. A new Nobleton chiropractor wants to give people the tools they need to make their bodies work efficiently. Dr. Kirstie McDowell, of Nobleton Chiropractic and Rehabilitation (NCR), uses her training, experience and modalities to help patients of all ages.

Commentary

Freedoms being skewed in the public eye

We just marked the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. We read stories, watched documentaries and listened to speeches about the sacrifices made to ensure our freedom. Freedom. This is one of the most powerful terms in our language, and our western culture. In fact, our fellow human beings have fought for freedom since the beginning of time. Two very high-profile “freedom fighters” were Moses and Jesus.

Understanding our ever-changing selves

Who am I? On the surface, this seems to be the simplest of questions. Really? I think it’s the most difficult to answer.

We should all ‘stop sucking’ and strive to do better

“Stop sucking,” shouted the loose-lipped 17-year-old as he meandered up to his room. His comment had nothing to do with the mechanics of using a straw. Instead, he aimed that particular barb at his parents for a lack of success in getting the results he was looking for. In our defence, we have to work within the confines of the real world and the limitations contained therein.

Less than 32% vote in King Township

It is well documented that voter turnout for municipal elections is often considerably lower than voter participation in provincial or federal elections. This election was no different in King where only 5,802 of the 18,365 eligible voters actually cast a ballot. This equals a voter turnout under 32%, less than one-third.

Letting your inner self shine through

For those of us who’ve experienced the potholes in life, we’ve come to realize a few things. The old cliche about what’s inside that matters, is true.

Mayor notes the qualities of a good councillor

We are quickly approaching the municipal election on Oct. 22 when you will elect your Township council for the next four years. And, while many of us are tired of politics, this is still a very important election as the results affect you and our community directly.

Being one with nature is good for your health

Some of us walk in the rain and marvel at Mother Nature. Others just get wet! But it seems most of us “get it” when it comes to the beauty of nature and the outdoors. Bill Shakespeare once said that just a single touch of nature “makes the whole world kin.”

Words and actions that change the world

How can I help? Four simple words, one simple request. Could this question change the world? Let’s find out, shall we?

Our everyday problems are quite trivial

Our country is a great place to live. Canada’s economy is growing slowly and steadily and ranks among the top dozen in the world with regards to GDP. In other words, we’re living the dream, in a fairly wealthy country.

Bullying remains an issue today

Half of students aged 13 to 15 years in Canada reported being bullied or fighting at school. According to a report released by UNICEF, upwards of 150 million students worldwide experience peer violence in and around school.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open