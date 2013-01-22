NobleKing Knights Atom LL3 capture tournament gold

November 21, 2018 · 0 Comments
The NobleKing Atom LL3 Knights brought home the gold from the Dave Taylor Memorial Atom Tournament over the weekend.
By Jake Courtepatte
The NobleKing Atom Local League 3 team took part in the Dave Taylor Memorial Atom tournament last weekend in Arran-Elderslie, coming home with the top prize.
Coached by Dave Boyd and assistant coach Claudio D’Ulisse, the team’s first tournament was a huge success, after facing a double header on the first day of play. The Knights secured a spot in the A final with victories over two teams from Saugeen Shores, 4-1 and 5-2.
In the tournament final, the Knights met the hometown Arran-Elderslie team, where the roaring hometown cheers couldn’t stop the NobleKing Knights in a 3-2 win to clinch the gold.
The Atom LL3 Knights are off to a roaring start this season and home to keep the momentum going in their upcoming tournaments, travelling to Niagara in December for the Al Boone Memorial Classic. They’ll face off on hometown ice in the Red and White Atom Tournament in Schomberg in January.
