Praise abounds for retiring councillor Linda Pabst

November 21, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
The first meeting in King’s brand new council chambers was bitter sweet.
Councillor Linda Pabst, who spent the last quarter-century serving constituents in King, participated in her last council meeting. She helped dedicate the new building and colleagues shared kind words on her career, as she’s poised to retire.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini noted Pabst has served the community as a councillor for 24 years. Over those 24 years a lot has changed but one thing hasn’t – “Linda’s dedication to making King Township a better place to live.
“She’s done that by serving countless hours helping her constituents, sitting at the council table and serving on many committees, such as TRCA, Road Watch, Accessibility and made many fund raising dinners.”
The mayor pointed out that King Township was recently named by MoneySense Magazine as the best place to live in York Region and the 18th best place to live in all of Canada.
“I can say without a doubt Linda helped us get those accolades by being a positive force on council over almost a quarter of a century. Many of the decisions made by past councils helped us get to where we are today.”
Staff created a video showing photos and a message from Clerk Kathryn Moyle.
“Although you may not be sitting at the council table in the new year, we know you will continue to freely give of your time to make King Township a better place to live,” the mayor concluded.
At a public reception, Pabst was presented with portraits of her grandchildren as a parting gift.
“Linda has been an incredible public servant, a tireless champion for King and a dear friend,” remarked King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce. “I will always be indebted to Linda for her good counsel, for being a role model to the next generation and for her amazing friendship.”
Pabst shared some fond memories and recollections from her career on council.
She recalled her very first experience speaking in front of council, asking for a new ambulance station next to the Nobleton arena.
Permission was granted and funding provided by the Township and Province, and this remains as one of Pabst’s proud legacies.
In a heart-felt and tearful message, Pabst thanked her numerous campaign manager and her late husband Burt who “have made this journey a great pleasure and most of all a great honour.
“I have always been fortunate to have great supporters that have had my back and to always give me great advice.
“My first terms where with mayor and good friend Marg Black, who loved and worked hard for her community and the last three terms with Steve Pellegrini who has always had and continues to have the best interest of our King communities.
“King Staff have also always been there for great advice and support with King issues
“It has been a true honour to be Ward 3 councillor for the past 24 years and I thank all who have been a part of this fantastic journey.
“Ward 3, I believe is now in good hands and I have great confidence in Councillor-elect Jake Schneider.”
