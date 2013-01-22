Food Bank’s newest board member leads by example

November 21, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
The board of King Township Food Bank is pleased to announce that Meline Beach has assumed the position of secretary. A marketing communications and public relations professional, she is ideally suited to meeting the present needs of the Food Bank. In addition, she likes to lead by example, and walks the walk.
Beach really enjoys the “fun” in fundraising, having coordinated the last two Sip & Savour galas, the Food Bank’s major annual fundraiser.
With record attendance this year, Sip & Savour has established itself as the cocktail party of the year in King. Beach’s expertise in communications and strategic planning is paying dividends for this huge local event.
Recently turned to independent practice, Beach is able to leverage her skills honed over 15 years of corporate experience across different industries, including Fortune 500 companies. The freelance communications professional has definitely found her niche, and the King Township Food Bank is the newest beneficiary of her talents.
“I’m thrilled and honoured to join the board,” she said. “Hunger relief and food security are valid concerns in any community, including King Township. A change in circumstances can lead anyone to the Food Bank where its support is a blessing.”
Her role in the Food Bank evolved over time. She began by packing donation boxes, to collecting and transporting donations. She engaged her children who accompanied her on her collections so they could see the importance of volunteerism in the community.
Even before being named to the board, for the past two years Beach has been at the helm of Sip & Savour, relying on a dedicated team of volunteers who help with the multi-faceted, themed evening. Her work as an independent consultant gives her the freedom to pitch in when needed.
She puts her strategic planning, public relations and event management skills to benefit the community and “make a meaningful contribution.” Her role with the Food Bank is “a good fit for me.”
Sip & Savour’s momentum hasn’t happened by accident. Every year the volunteers strive to deliver more and do better, knowing that the event is heavily relied upon to raise a significant portion of the Food Bank’s annual budget to continue to fulfill its mandate of a week of groceries (or grocery cards) and produce every month.
Beach said the response this year speaks volumes about local engagement and support for the Food Bank. In addition to the generous and supportive corporate sponsors who made the event possible with cash and in-kind contributions, more than 100 individuals and businesses made both the live and silent auctions a huge success.
King Township is spread out geographically, but it’s a community that’s generous and committed.
“The high level of community spirit is evidenced by public support,” she said. “People here are highly engaged, caring and compassionate.” Even businesses beyond King pitched in to help make the evening a “best ever” event.
Already thinking ahead to Sip & Savour 2019, Beach is contemplating next year’s theme and city of choice and encourages anyone interested in volunteering with the event or the Food Bank in general to get in touch with the Food Bank by visiting www.ktfb.ca.
Beach welcomes the opportunity to work with more local businesses in helping them achieve their objectives through effective communications strategies and tactics, including creative content for earned media, speeches, websites and other sales and marketing material, communication audits and meeting and event management. For more information, call Beach at 416-953-5289 or visit mlbcomms.ca.
