Food Bank’s newest board member leads by example

November 21, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

The board of King Township Food Bank is pleased to announce that Meline Beach has assumed the position of secretary. A marketing communications and public relations professional, she is ideally suited to meeting the present needs of the Food Bank. In addition, she likes to lead by example, and walks the walk.
Beach really enjoys the “fun” in fundraising, having coordinated the last two Sip & Savour galas, the Food Bank’s major annual fundraiser.
With record attendance this year, Sip & Savour has established itself as the cocktail party of the year in King. Beach’s expertise in communications and strategic planning is paying dividends for this huge local event.
Recently turned to independent practice, Beach is able to leverage her skills honed over 15 years of corporate experience across different industries, including Fortune 500 companies. The freelance communications professional has definitely found her niche, and the King Township Food Bank is the newest beneficiary of her talents.
“I’m thrilled and honoured to join the board,” she said. “Hunger relief and food security are valid concerns in any community, including King Township. A change in circumstances can lead anyone to the Food Bank where its support is a blessing.”
Her role in the Food Bank evolved over time. She began by packing donation boxes, to collecting and transporting donations. She engaged her children who accompanied her on her collections so they could see the importance of volunteerism in the community.
Even before being named to the board, for the past two years Beach has been at the helm of Sip & Savour, relying on a dedicated team of volunteers who help with the multi-faceted, themed evening. Her work as an independent consultant gives her the freedom to pitch in when needed.
She puts her strategic planning, public relations and event management skills to benefit the community and “make a meaningful contribution.” Her role with the Food Bank is “a good fit for me.”
Sip & Savour’s momentum hasn’t happened by accident. Every year the volunteers strive to deliver more and do better, knowing that the event is heavily relied upon to raise a significant portion of the Food Bank’s annual budget to continue to fulfill its mandate of a week of groceries (or grocery cards) and produce every month.
Beach said the response this year speaks volumes about local engagement and support for the Food Bank. In addition to the generous and supportive corporate sponsors who made the event possible with cash and in-kind contributions, more than 100 individuals and businesses made both the live and silent auctions a huge success.
King Township is spread out geographically, but it’s a community that’s generous and committed.
“The high level of community spirit is evidenced by public support,” she said. “People here are highly engaged, caring and compassionate.” Even businesses beyond King pitched in to help make the evening a “best ever” event.
Already thinking ahead to Sip & Savour 2019, Beach is contemplating next year’s theme and city of choice and encourages anyone interested in volunteering with the event or the Food Bank in general to get in touch with the Food Bank by visiting www.ktfb.ca.
Beach welcomes the opportunity to work with more local businesses in helping them achieve their objectives through effective communications strategies and tactics, including creative content for earned media, speeches, websites and other sales and marketing material, communication audits and meeting and event management. For more information, call Beach at 416-953-5289 or visit mlbcomms.ca.

         

Community News

Ultrabrand caters to the corporate elite

Perception is everything. Virgin Group founder Richard Branson said personal brands need texture and character – they have to be real. For the world’s corporate elite, branding is much more than product placement. It’s a reflection of their refined tastes. It’s who they are. Two Schomberg-based image builders have found the way to give exclusive clients and luxury brands the attention they deserve. Ultrabrand’s Ryan Ward-Williams and Remington Humphreys pair business and design in an impressive, cohesive manner. They are not only masters of their own destiny, they’ve helped shape the journey ahead for an impressive lineup of clientele, a virtual who’s who of today’s business world.

Importance of family vital to King Fire and Emergency Services

There’s a large, close-knit family in King that numbers over 150 men, women, mothers, fathers, sons and daughters. They all share a passion for helping their communities, and risking their lives in the process. The family got together last week for an annual reunion, at the 2018 King Fire & Emergency Services Appreciation Dinner, held at Nobleton Lakes.

Specialty shopping has returned to Schomberg’s Main Street

Just in time for the festive shopping season, there is a new pop-up art gallery on Main Street. Eleven artists have partnered to establish The ...

Navy Street Charity holds inaugural event at Pine Farms Orchard

Established in 2016, Navy Street Charity was born from a lifetime of personal experiences navigating a world full of barriers for individuals with disabilities. The charity’s founder Sandra Longo has an intimate familiarity with caring for loved ones with mobility issues.

Guide Light helps make seconds count

We all know that our lives can change in an instant. Just ask anyone who’s been in a car accident, or suffered a stroke. In an emergency, every second counts. It not only means the difference between life and death, but also between recovery and a lifetime of suffering.

Ghosts are nothing to be afraid of

Drawn by “the other side,” Ontario paranormal investigators are like treasure-hunters. You’d be surprised at the riches they have uncovered.

Heroic Humans rolls out the red carpet, showcasing achievements during 1st anniversary celebration

Heroic Humans – everyday people with amazing stories of achievement – were honoured with a red carpet celebration recently. Heroic Humans, a social impact movement, marked its first anniversary Oct. 1 in Aurora, at a beyond-capacity red carpet affair. Guests enjoyed a gala evening, which included social media interviews.

Saturday Night Bash raises $175K for research

A recent gala evening hosted by a King resident raised close to $200,000 for medical research. The Saturday Night Bash, hosted by Chris Kenalty Sept. 15 supports ground-breaking research conducted through The University Health Network in Toronto. King resident Chris Kenalty, has been part of a study/research group that’s looking into the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including issues that can arise from a stroke.

Singer-songwriter Brooks contemplates life

What most of us miss, Jon Brooks exposes. The accomplished singer-songwriter is more like a modern day standup philosopher, documenting the times. He’s a combination of George Carlin and Leonard Cohen.

Chiropractor helps fine-tune bodies to optimum levels

You are stronger than you think. Our bodies are designed to move, and when everything works in unison it results in a very resilient machine. A new Nobleton chiropractor wants to give people the tools they need to make their bodies work efficiently. Dr. Kirstie McDowell, of Nobleton Chiropractic and Rehabilitation (NCR), uses her training, experience and modalities to help patients of all ages.

Commentary

Freedoms being skewed in the public eye

We just marked the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. We read stories, watched documentaries and listened to speeches about the sacrifices made to ensure our freedom. Freedom. This is one of the most powerful terms in our language, and our western culture. In fact, our fellow human beings have fought for freedom since the beginning of time. Two very high-profile “freedom fighters” were Moses and Jesus.

Understanding our ever-changing selves

Who am I? On the surface, this seems to be the simplest of questions. Really? I think it’s the most difficult to answer.

We should all ‘stop sucking’ and strive to do better

“Stop sucking,” shouted the loose-lipped 17-year-old as he meandered up to his room. His comment had nothing to do with the mechanics of using a straw. Instead, he aimed that particular barb at his parents for a lack of success in getting the results he was looking for. In our defence, we have to work within the confines of the real world and the limitations contained therein.

Less than 32% vote in King Township

It is well documented that voter turnout for municipal elections is often considerably lower than voter participation in provincial or federal elections. This election was no different in King where only 5,802 of the 18,365 eligible voters actually cast a ballot. This equals a voter turnout under 32%, less than one-third.

Letting your inner self shine through

For those of us who’ve experienced the potholes in life, we’ve come to realize a few things. The old cliche about what’s inside that matters, is true.

Mayor notes the qualities of a good councillor

We are quickly approaching the municipal election on Oct. 22 when you will elect your Township council for the next four years. And, while many of us are tired of politics, this is still a very important election as the results affect you and our community directly.

Being one with nature is good for your health

Some of us walk in the rain and marvel at Mother Nature. Others just get wet! But it seems most of us “get it” when it comes to the beauty of nature and the outdoors. Bill Shakespeare once said that just a single touch of nature “makes the whole world kin.”

Words and actions that change the world

How can I help? Four simple words, one simple request. Could this question change the world? Let’s find out, shall we?

Our everyday problems are quite trivial

Our country is a great place to live. Canada’s economy is growing slowly and steadily and ranks among the top dozen in the world with regards to GDP. In other words, we’re living the dream, in a fairly wealthy country.

Bullying remains an issue today

Half of students aged 13 to 15 years in Canada reported being bullied or fighting at school. According to a report released by UNICEF, upwards of 150 million students worldwide experience peer violence in and around school.

Letters to the Editor

