Rebellion peewee AE champions in wine country

November 14, 2018
By S. Lupo
King Township’s very-own peewee AE team competed in the annual Niagara on the Lake Harvest Fall Classic hockey tournament on Nov. 2-4.
The team was exuberated to participate in their first away tournament and as per usual, the parents and coaches were equally anticipating both a break from the weekly grind and an opportunity to socialize with other parents, teams, and coaches.
The team started off strong with a decisive 6-3 victory over Mooretown Minor Hockey, with a hat-trick from assistant captain Cooper Cullum solidifying the win!
The team faced the hometown Niagara on the Lake team later in the first day, but after a long drive and hard fought first game, our energy levels were clearly running low. Niagara beat King 6-2, reminding the local boys that they needed to be focussed and prepared for the exciting games ahead.
The second day brought a late game preceded by some much-deserved down time, team building, and a lovely team dinner. The team was once again victorious, with Reaghan Maksymiu shutting the door in net, and the team beat Burlington 3-0.
King headed to the semi finals early Sunday morning. With the finals clearly in their iron sights, they squared off against the hometown Niagara team yet again, the same group who had schooled King two days before. Trepidation was setting in, but what a chance at redemption! Through hard work and effort, the team muscled through with a tremendous victory, with a sudden death goal from Julian Ascenzi, defeating Niagara 2-1 after a nail-biting double overtime melee with 4 on 4 action, solidifying their spot in the finals! The team was unstoppable and the best was yet to come.
The finals, later on Sunday, Nov. 4 pitted King against the undefeated West Hill hockey club. While King clearly had reservations, there was an undeniable sense of accomplishment and momentum coming from the previous days’ winning games and coming together as families, coaches, and the King community. King defeated West Hill 4-1 in a tremendously tough battle that went the better part of 1.5 hours.
King’s head coach, Rob Ascenzi commented: “It was a great opportunity to bring the families together and kickstart the season.”
Well done, you are all champions on and off the ice!
To the coaching staff, Robert Ascenzi, Aaron Goggins, Kyle Goggins, Marc Fortin, and Benjamin Ivany, thank you for your dedication and hard work in helping our team grow.
To the team – captain Marcus Rose, assistant captains Cooper Cullum, and Darian Vincent, goalies: Charlie Piper and Reaghan Maksymiu, players: Adam Fortura, Cameron Budway, Dante Alaimo, Emiliano Friguglietti, Frankie Femia, James DeCarvalho, Julian Lupo, Julian Ascenzi, Noah Faulkner, Ronnie Boyko, and Tennyson Tobin, thank you for an exciting weekend, reminding us how a sport like hockey, can bring a community together. For the love of the game!
