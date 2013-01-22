Muzzo denied parole

November 14, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Marco Muzzo will have to wait another year before he applies for parole once more.
The Parole Board denied Muzzo’s application for day and full parole last week, noting he hasn’t addressed his alcohol misuse.
Muzzo was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 after pleading guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.
Muzzo was convicted in the Sept. 27, 2015 fatal accident that killed Daniel, Harry and Milly Neville-Lake and their grandfather Gary.
The board received numerous letters and petitions both for and against Muzzo’s parole request.
“We don’t question your remorse. It’s obvious that this is a very difficult thing for you to deal with,” said the board panel.
“I don’t and won’t get the chance for parole from this life sentence of misery and despair,” Jennifer Neville-Lake said at the hearing. Neville-Lake told reporters outside the hearing she does not believe Muzzo is remorseful.
“Although parole was denied, it doesn’t change a thing for me,” she said. “I will still stare at urns, still stare at photos because an impaired driver stole innocent lives.”
An online petition against Muzzo’s parole garnered more than 10,500 names in just over six days. The petition was started by Thornhill’s Jennifer Stallman. The petition was to the parole board. It says in part:
“We are a community asking for tougher drinking under the influence laws. We are asking that Marco Muzzo should not be allowed parole and should finish the rest of his 10-year sentence in prison. Our kids deserve protection. Stronger laws and consequences are going to help this. Our community has been deeply affected since Sept. 27, 2015, by the death of the Neville-Lake children and their grandfather. Please make an example out of him to prevent more DUI cases. We are all feeling grief for this family.”
