King Township Food Bank centres open this Saturday

November 14, 2018
This Saturday, Nov. 17, the three Distribution Centres are open from 9-11 a.m. to receive those registered with the Food Bank. If you need help, please call ahead 905-806-1125 or ktfoodbank@gmail.com so food can be shipped to the appropriate centre in the right quantity for you.
Again, the monthly distribution will have donated produce from Hillside Gardens, along with extra treats from Tim Hortons Schomberg and Dorio’s Kettleby Italian Bakery.
The biggest events for the Food Bank in the past month have been the hugely successful Sip & Savour, called Ciao Roma, again raising over $30,000 under the direction of Méliné Beach. This is Méliné’s second Sip & Savour, and she took it to new heights, with her volunteer team creating the best ever silent and live auctions, record attendance and a Diamond Sponsor, York Energy Centre.
This was followed by Méliné accepting the position of secretary on the board of KTFB, replacing Antonette Mollicone who is retiring, but not disappearing, as she has promised to be available for consulting. The board will miss her fine legal mind, but she says the board can call on her when necessary.
Country Day School held its annual drive for the Food Bank, bringing in nearly $2,000 worth of food, 95% of which can be used in our menu boxes, thus helping the budget in a very direct way. Special thanks to Talia Black of CDS Grade 4 for coordinating the project for the Middle School.
King City Secondary School joined forces through Me to We, Student Council and Empowering Student Partnerships to conduct a drive for food and funds late in October, helping to fill shelves and the bank account. Erin Greenblatt, on staff at KCSS was the coordinator and thanks are offered for the wonderful result that involved so many of the school student organizations.
Showa Canada held an October Drive at their plant in Schomberg. it was large shipment to the Depot, all the more impressive as KTFB notes that even people who do not live in King respond generously to help those struggling to make ends meet.
Alloro Fine Foods conducted a Thanksgiving Drive in which their customers participated generously by purchasing pre packed bags.
Royal Bank, King Township and Kleinburg, under the new leadership of Cesar Roldan and Carissa Carrabetta brought a large team to the Depot in Kettleby for the annual pack, offering in addition a cheque for $1,000.
Visit www.ktfb.ca for the latest news and updates, including distribution dates, that are always the third Saturday of the month. For December, the date is Saturday, Dec. 14.
