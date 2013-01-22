Rebellion Atom AEs invade Huntsville, win title

November 7, 2018 · 0 Comments
This past weekend the King Rebellion Atom AE team headed to Huntsville to participate in the Huntsville Otters Winston Watson Memorial Atom AE Classic.
Riding a four-game winning streak in the regular season, the Rebellion came out strong in their first game with a 3-0 win against the Elmvale Coyotes! Posting his first shutout of the year was Justin Guerra and leading the offence with a hat trick was Christian Toma.
Not to be outdone, Damiano Panetta followed up with a shutout of his own with a 2-0 win against the Lincoln Blades in game two Saturday morning. Luca Garcea supplied the offence this game scoring both Rebellion goals. Game three was Saturday at noon against the Ayr Flames – with a win, the Rebellion would secure first place in their pool. On Olympic sized ice, the Rebellion held on to lock up first place with a 2-1 win.
In three round-robin games, the Rebellion defence made it nearly impossible for the opposing teams to enter their zone.
“Our defence played exceptionally strong and executed our primary focus for the tournament which was to hold the opposing blue line,” said John Fiacco, head coach, King Rebellion, Atom AE. The Rebellion defence includes Paul Calleja, Marco Viola, Tyler Duggan, Owen Lewis and Brady Fiacco.
For the semi-finals, the Rebellion were now facing the Ingersoll Express with a trip to the finals on the line. It was the third game of the day for the Rebellion on the Olympic sized ice and the team had a slow start. Down 1-0 at the start of the third, the Rebellion speedster, Nolan Bindi broke in and scored top shelf to tie the game. After that, the Rebellion poured in three more goals to win the game 4-1.
“Our entire team is committed to playing a team game. It shows in their overall team defence and how well they pass the puck,” added Fiacco.
Strong offensive pressure was applied all weekend by the Rebellion forwards including Peter Lakkotrypis, Dante Palermo, Nicholas Montemarano and Mateo Rojas.
In the finals, the Rebellion faced the Port Stanley Sailors who secured their spot with a convincing 7-0 win in the pool B semifinals.
The Rebellion quickly found themselves down 2-0 at the end of the first period.
“We told the boys at the end of the first period to take a deep breath and focus on two things. One, 2-0 is the worst lead in hockey and two, they (Port Stanley) haven’t seen the real Rebellion yet – so let’s go get them,” explained Fiacco.
From that point, the game’s momentum changed. Massimo Mignosa got the Rebels on the board with a hard working wrap around goal. Luca Garcea followed that up by finishing a beautiful two-on-one to tie the game at the end of the second period. The fans were there to witness Nolan Bindi’s incredible speed as he broke in and put the Rebellion ahead 3-2. Luca Garcea added one more to make it 4-2 and then the Rebellion closed the door with relentless team defence to secure the championship for King Township Minor Hockey.
Added Fiacco: “Hockey is an amazing sport that has so many ups and downs. As a coaching staff, we could not be prouder of how these boys gave it their all. To see them rush onto the ice, throwing their sticks and gloves in the air is an image we will never forget. And, when we looked in the stands and saw the tears of joy on the parents’ faces, it truly was an unbelievable moment.”
The King Rebellion Atom AE team is coached by John Fiacco, Rene Rojas, Claudio Palermo, Sandra Mignosa and Sam Panetta.
You must be logged in to post a comment.