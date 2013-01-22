Council approves YRP lease for sub-station

November 7, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Help will soon be closer than you think.
King council approved a lease with York Regional Police, for the use of some 3,000 square feet of office space in the new municipal complex.
The lease is for 20 years and includes the offices at the northwest corner of the building, along with eight designated parking spaces on the west side of the building.
YRP will pay $25,500 annually for the space, as well as its proportionate share of operating costs, paid monthly. YRP will also pay amortization or depreciation costs, at $4.76 per square foot, per year.
The lease also includes provisions for insurance obligations and termination. Staff noted the technical terms and conditions of the lease have already been negotiated and both parties are satisfied.
The approval of the lease also results in a capital contribution to the cost of the new municipal centre, for $1 million.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini said having the substation will make the new offices a true community hub.
