Council approves YRP lease for sub-station

November 7, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Help will soon be closer than you think.
King council approved a lease with York Regional Police, for the use of some 3,000 square feet of office space in the new municipal complex.
The lease is for 20 years and includes the offices at the northwest corner of the building, along with eight designated parking spaces on the west side of the building.
YRP will pay $25,500 annually for the space, as well as its proportionate share of operating costs, paid monthly. YRP will also pay amortization or depreciation costs, at $4.76 per square foot, per year.
The lease also includes provisions for insurance obligations and termination. Staff noted the technical terms and conditions of the lease have already been negotiated and both parties are satisfied.
The approval of the lease also results in a capital contribution to the cost of the new municipal centre, for $1 million.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini said having the substation will make the new offices a true community hub.

         

Community News

Ghosts are nothing to be afraid of

Drawn by “the other side,” Ontario paranormal investigators are like treasure-hunters. You’d be surprised at the riches they have uncovered.

Heroic Humans rolls out the red carpet, showcasing achievements during 1st anniversary celebration

Heroic Humans – everyday people with amazing stories of achievement – were honoured with a red carpet celebration recently. Heroic Humans, a social impact movement, marked its first anniversary Oct. 1 in Aurora, at a beyond-capacity red carpet affair. Guests enjoyed a gala evening, which included social media interviews.

Saturday Night Bash raises $175K for research

A recent gala evening hosted by a King resident raised close to $200,000 for medical research. The Saturday Night Bash, hosted by Chris Kenalty Sept. 15 supports ground-breaking research conducted through The University Health Network in Toronto. King resident Chris Kenalty, has been part of a study/research group that’s looking into the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including issues that can arise from a stroke.

Singer-songwriter Brooks contemplates life

What most of us miss, Jon Brooks exposes. The accomplished singer-songwriter is more like a modern day standup philosopher, documenting the times. He’s a combination of George Carlin and Leonard Cohen.

Walker’s new clothing line boosts Breakfast Club of Canada

A King philanthropist has launched a clothing line that will not only provide women with contemporary choices, but help a major charity in the process. Walmart Canada has launched the Joan Kelley Walker fashion apparel collection and new products are coming in October.

Chiropractor helps fine-tune bodies to optimum levels

You are stronger than you think. Our bodies are designed to move, and when everything works in unison it results in a very resilient machine. A new Nobleton chiropractor wants to give people the tools they need to make their bodies work efficiently. Dr. Kirstie McDowell, of Nobleton Chiropractic and Rehabilitation (NCR), uses her training, experience and modalities to help patients of all ages.

Port Soiree offers consistent menu, old world charm

Alvaro Nascimento doesn’t consider himself as an artist. But he is creative and his passion isn’t confined to the canvas, but oozes from the menu of one of the area’s best restaurants.

Helen Lucas driven to create her art

“It’s the only thing I want to do,” said renowned floral painter Helen Lucas. At 86, the years are catching up with her but she desperately wants to work. She has created a few new pieces depicting brilliant flowers, and a dash of something else – light and a ray of hope. Helen’s passion hasn’t waned at all.

Partnership saves lives in King

Our emergency responders do their best when answering the call. They will be the first to tell you that seconds matter. King Fire and Emergency Services is in the business of mitigating damage and saving lives. Their efforts are being boosted by the Guide Light, created by Tony Nowzari, president and founder of Safety Aid.

King artist helps preserve, enhance history

The work of a King artist pays homage to creativity and spirituality. In fact, this one piece of glass work will be on display to complement Austrian history. World-renowned artist Ernestine Tahedl created a 2.5-metre metal and glass church window, capturing both classical and modern abstract designs.

Commentary

We should all ‘stop sucking’ and strive to do better

“Stop sucking,” shouted the loose-lipped 17-year-old as he meandered up to his room. His comment had nothing to do with the mechanics of using a straw. Instead, he aimed that particular barb at his parents for a lack of success in getting the results he was looking for. In our defence, we have to work within the confines of the real world and the limitations contained therein.

Less than 32% vote in King Township

It is well documented that voter turnout for municipal elections is often considerably lower than voter participation in provincial or federal elections. This election was no different in King where only 5,802 of the 18,365 eligible voters actually cast a ballot. This equals a voter turnout under 32%, less than one-third.

Letting your inner self shine through

For those of us who’ve experienced the potholes in life, we’ve come to realize a few things. The old cliche about what’s inside that matters, is true.

Mayor notes the qualities of a good councillor

We are quickly approaching the municipal election on Oct. 22 when you will elect your Township council for the next four years. And, while many of us are tired of politics, this is still a very important election as the results affect you and our community directly.

Being one with nature is good for your health

Some of us walk in the rain and marvel at Mother Nature. Others just get wet! But it seems most of us “get it” when it comes to the beauty of nature and the outdoors. Bill Shakespeare once said that just a single touch of nature “makes the whole world kin.”

Words and actions that change the world

How can I help? Four simple words, one simple request. Could this question change the world? Let’s find out, shall we?

Our everyday problems are quite trivial

Our country is a great place to live. Canada’s economy is growing slowly and steadily and ranks among the top dozen in the world with regards to GDP. In other words, we’re living the dream, in a fairly wealthy country.

Bullying remains an issue today

Half of students aged 13 to 15 years in Canada reported being bullied or fighting at school. According to a report released by UNICEF, upwards of 150 million students worldwide experience peer violence in and around school.

Lowering the English lingo limbo bar

Our language is our main tool for communication and for many of us, it’s our bread and butter. In our home and native land, our language and our unique colloquialisms make us friends and bring all Canadians together.

Is happiness more elusive than ever?

Each generation has its unique challenges and crosses to bear. We Baby Boomers have evolved through some remarkable times, from the radical ‘60s and laid-back ‘70s to the tension-filled 2000s and current state of weirdness.

