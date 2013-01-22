Clubs praise new skating harnesses

October 31, 2018 · 0 Comments
Coach Julia Ferreira helps skater Lexie McRae with one of her jumps.
Local skating clubs are thrilled to have the use of two new skating harnesses.
One is for the King City Skating Club, the other for the Nobleton Skating Club.
A figure skating jumping harness can dramatically reduce the learning time for double, triple and quad jumps. The coach is able to direct the take-off curve, keep the skater straight in the air, and keep the skater’s back in position upon landing. Down-time due to injury can be minimized. You will be able to instill confidence in your skater’s ability to do the difficult jumps and have them avoid practicing mistakes.
The made-in-Canada harness was designed and developed by Jan and Nancy Glerup, professional skating coaches and world caliber competitors.
