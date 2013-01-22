King residents at record-breaking Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon

October 31, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
More than 25,000 people, from over 70 countries, took part in the 29th annual Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon recently, raising an estimated $3.5 million for nearly 200 local charities, through the Scotiabank Charity Challenge.
Race highlights include:
A Canadian national record set by Cam Levins in his marathon debut, with a time of 2:09:25
A New course record set by female Bahrain marathoner Mimi Belete, with time of 2:22:29
In her debut marathon, Canadian Kinsey Middleton finished in a time of 2:32:09, the first Canadian female to cross the line.
Benson Kipruto of Kenya won the men’s marathon in a time of 2:07:24
Competing in the full marathon was King’s own Joan Kelley Walker. She said it was hard, but she expected it to be.
“I’m very pleased to have completed it! It was very inspiring! I did it! Learned so much! I killed it the first half then slowed down in the second, but I am very happy to have completed it! A personal goal, check off the bucket list!’
In the half-marathon, competing from King were Connor Anderson, King City; Michael Auciello, Nobleton; Nadia Racco, King City; Hayley MacNeil, King City; Mike Sovereign, King City; Beverly Strain, Schomberg; Maya Crispino, Schomberg, and Silke Huber of King City.
“So many unforgettable moments — Cam Levins’’new national record was undoubtedly the highlight. Since its inception, we wanted to build a marathon that Toronto and Canada would be proud of. We have always aimed to have a balance between sport and community and I think we can all be proud of what was achieved today,” said Alan Brookes, Race Director of the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon.
The Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon is one of Scotiabank’s six sponsored running events in Canada this year, with events taking place in Montreal, Halifax, Ottawa, Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto.
The Scotiabank Charity Challenge is a turnkey fundraising program that provides a simple and effective way to support local causes that make a big difference in people’s lives.
