King residents at record-breaking Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon

More than 25,000 people, from over 70 countries, took part in the 29th annual Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon recently, raising an estimated $3.5 million for nearly 200 local charities, through the Scotiabank Charity Challenge. Race highlights include: A Canadian national record set by Cam Levins in his marathon debut, with a time of 2:09:25 A New course record set by female Bahrain marathoner Mimi Belete, with time of 2:22:29 In her debut marathon, Canadian Kinsey Middleton finished in a time of 2:32:09, the first Canadian female to cross the line.

What better way to mark the anniversary of the end of the First World War than a night filled with song, readings, poetry and camaraderie? Residents are in store for a treat, courtesy of King’s own “Diva in the Rough” songstress Catherine Hughes and her acting troupe.

Drawn by “the other side,” Ontario paranormal investigators are like treasure-hunters. You’d be surprised at the riches they have uncovered.

Heroic Humans – everyday people with amazing stories of achievement – were honoured with a red carpet celebration recently. Heroic Humans, a social impact movement, marked its first anniversary Oct. 1 in Aurora, at a beyond-capacity red carpet affair. Guests enjoyed a gala evening, which included social media interviews.

A recent gala evening hosted by a King resident raised close to $200,000 for medical research. The Saturday Night Bash, hosted by Chris Kenalty Sept. 15 supports ground-breaking research conducted through The University Health Network in Toronto. King resident Chris Kenalty, has been part of a study/research group that’s looking into the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including issues that can arise from a stroke.

Nobleton Post Office once again showed their community spirit, by supporting the Nobleton Skating Club. Club President Karlene MacDonald received $5,000 from Post Master Darlene ...

What most of us miss, Jon Brooks exposes. The accomplished singer-songwriter is more like a modern day standup philosopher, documenting the times. He’s a combination of George Carlin and Leonard Cohen.

A King philanthropist has launched a clothing line that will not only provide women with contemporary choices, but help a major charity in the process. Walmart Canada has launched the Joan Kelley Walker fashion apparel collection and new products are coming in October.

You are stronger than you think. Our bodies are designed to move, and when everything works in unison it results in a very resilient machine. A new Nobleton chiropractor wants to give people the tools they need to make their bodies work efficiently. Dr. Kirstie McDowell, of Nobleton Chiropractic and Rehabilitation (NCR), uses her training, experience and modalities to help patients of all ages.

Alvaro Nascimento doesn’t consider himself as an artist. But he is creative and his passion isn’t confined to the canvas, but oozes from the menu of one of the area’s best restaurants.