Witnesses sought following fatal collision

Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are seeking witnesses following a fatal collision in the Township of King.
On Friday, Oct. 26, at approximately 6:30 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle collision on Dufferin Street and Miller’s Sideroad. Investigators determined that a blue Subaru was northbound on Dufferin Street when it crossed the centre line and collided head on with a southbound pickup truck. The driver of the Subaru was ejected and the Subaru caught on fire. Witnesses at the scene quickly rushed to cut the passenger out of the burning vehicle.
The ejected driver, a 19-year-old man from Uxbridge, was transported to hospital with life- threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
The passenger who was cut out of the vehicle, a 19-year-old man from Acton, was taken to hospital and is now in stable condition.
These witnesses showed incredible bravery rushing towards a burning vehicle and put their own lives at risk in order to rescue this passenger. As a result of their actions, this young man is expected to make a full recovery.
The driver and two passengers in the pickup truck were not injured.
The investigation is ongoing and any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision, are being asked to please come forward. Investigators would also like to speak to anyone who may have been in that area around the time of the incident or anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision.
York Regional Police is asking anyone with information to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.
