October 25, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
King’s smallest heroine, little Abby Eveson, leaves a legacy of perseverance.
Abby passed away suddenly Oct. 24 and her death has the community reeling.
Abby suffered from a rare congenital heart defect. Born without her main pulmonary artery, Abby had her first surgery 14 hours after birth and has had three open heart surgeries since.
She was the driving force behind the “We Believe in Abby campaign,” raising tens of thousands of dollars for Sick Kids Hospital.
Condolences flooded social media and Facebook.
In his post, father Craig said he’s “absolutely gutted. She has made me a better person and the luckiest dad in the world.”
Mom Becky poured her heart out on her Facebook post.
“She was a miracle. We made sure that she has the opportunity to live life as we knew we never had any guarantees.”
Arrangements are still being finalized.
