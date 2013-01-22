Cescolini, Schneider, join incumbents on King council

By Mark Pavilons

Two new faces will join re-elected incumbents on King council for the coming term.

Two races saw the winners emerge with slim, 56-vote margins.

In a surprising upset in Ward 1, newcomer Jordan Alexander Cescolini edged out veteran Cleve Mortelliti by 56 votes, in a 589-533 victory. Kelly Colasanti finished third with 151 votes. Cescolini garnered 46.27% of the vote.

Cescolini said he was on pins and needles on election night, adding he knew he had an uphill battle against the 12-year veteran. He said he started his campaign early and stuck with his message. He said one key was getting the young people out to vote this year. The bottom line is that everyone – all of the candidates and constituents – loves King and King City. From here on in, Cescolini said he will work on his personal connections and focus on the issues. He wants to focus on “what unifies us.”

Jakob Schneider is the new Ward 3 councillor, admitting he has some big shoes to fill, following in the footsteps of veteran councillor Linda Pabst. “The real challenge is to fill those shoes,” he said.

Schneider edged out Geoff Simpson 279-223, in an extremely close race. They were separated by only 56 votes. He admitted he welcomes a bit of a rest from the tiring campaign and then it’s time to “get down to business.” He is absolutely pleased and couldn’t have asked for anything better.

Debbie Schaefer was re-elected in Ward 5, noting the constituents were very lucky to have had great candidates. She defeated Rob Payne 573-497. He called to congratulate her and give her the results over the phone on Monday night. She called him a very gracious and commendable opponent.

Sasha Mozaffari finished a distant third with 32 votes.

While exhilarated, Schaefer said she was somewhat disheartened by the turnout. Of some 3,500 eligible voters in Ward 5, only 1,102 came out vote. “I’m feeling badly for democracy,” she said.

That being said, there’s plenty to do in the next term. During the campaign, Schaefer took copious notes from the feedback she received at the doors. She will be reviewing those notes and bringing resident concerns to the forefront.

Avia Eek continues to make history. As the first female Ward 6 councillor, Eek was re-elected for a third term, overpowering Roman Dyriw 262-122. She earned 68.23% of the vote, but noted the number of votes was down from the 2014 election. She would have liked to have seen a better turnout.

“I’m happy I get to continue to work for the community,” she said.

David Boyd easily defeated Sherry Draisey to retain his Ward 2 seat. He earned 970 votes to Draisey’s 105, earning 90.23% of the vote. He was overwhelmed by the “outstanding show of support from Nobleton residents.” He’s honoured to continue to serve and he’s excited about the coming term. He pointed out this was the first back-to-back win by a councillor in Nobleton since 1996. He vows to work as hard over the next four years as he’s had in his first term.

Bill Cober has been returned as Ward 4 councillor, defeating Mary Asselstine 879-572, for 60.58% of the vote.

Ward 4 had the highest voter turnout in all of King and Cober credits that to the caliber of candidates and the way he and Asselstine engaged the community. The work by both candidates created a “great community consultation,” and Cober is pleased to continue his work as councillor.

Bob McRoberts won his trustee seat on the York Region District School Board, easily defeating his opponents. McRoberts collected 2,118 votes, or 64.49% of the vote. Peter Adams-Luchowski was second with 688, followed by Ken Turriff with 478.

Elizabeth Crowe was re-elected as trustee on the York Catholic District School Board, earning 987 votes, or 63.39% of the vote. Her closest opponent was Laura Ronco with 354 votes, followed by Paul de Roos with 216.

