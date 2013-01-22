General News

Heroic Humans rolls out the red carpet, showcasing achievements during 1st anniversary celebration

October 17, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Heroic Humans – everyday people with amazing stories of achievement – were honoured with a red carpet celebration recently.
Heroic Humans, a social impact movement, marked its first anniversary Oct. 1 in Aurora, at a beyond-capacity red carpet affair. Guests enjoyed a gala evening, which included social media interviews.
“It was an incredible evening,” said founder Dana Clark.
More than 130 tickets were sold to a diverse crowd of Heroic Humans supporters. That generosity flowed through the donations and raffle prizes from local entrepreneurs.
Ola Mazzuca, of Sonic Fold, a platform and podcast dedicated to highlighting diverse voices, cultivating community connections, interviewed Clark at the gala, promoting Heroic Humans across the airwaves.
The success of Heroic Humans over the past year has been phenomenal.
The online network featured 112 “heroic humans” from all over the globe, who are dedicated to changing the world. This turned Heroic Humans from a local social media movement, into a global effort, with ambassadors hailing from Australia, Iceland, China, the U.S. and Canada.
“The online forum has evolved into a shining example of raw humanity and the very best we all have to offer,” Clark said. “Heroic Humans has exceeded my expectations and this bodes well for the now global movement.”
Heroic Humans provides a safe gathering space for inspiration, celebration and empowerment, fostering authentic connections and revealing the power behind all people and all of their passions.
The mission from the outset, Clark said, was to really get people to celebrate one another. “Mission accomplished,” Clark stressed. “This snowball effect will continue to bring out the kindness and support to those around the world.”
But Clark won’t rest and simply enjoy the movement’s success. Plans are already in the works for an action-packed year, including increased partnerships; more workshops; training programs with an application to corporate businesses and custom social responsibility programs for businesses.
For more on Heroic Humans, visit http://www.heroichumans.com/

         

Heroic Humans rolls out the red carpet, showcasing achievements during 1st anniversary celebration

