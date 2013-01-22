Headline News

Development issues emerge at 2nd CCKT debate in Pottageville

October 17, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Concerns about development and a need for affordable housing dominated the discussion at the second of two CCKT-sponsored political debates.
Concerned Citizens of King Township brought together eight candidates in Wards 2, 3, 4 and 6 at the Pottageville Lions hall for a lively discussion last Thursday. Growth, the relationship between developers and the Township, and the need for more affordable homes were discussed.
CCKT prepared two written questions, sent to candidates prior to the meeting.
The first asked who should take the lead in planning new subdivisions, and whether candidates can find solutions to housing needs.
Ward 6 candidate Roman Dyriw said council and staff have done a good job preserving greenspace and allowing development. Council should look at the long-term continuity of all the development and collaborate with developers who have a knowledge of the marketplace. While the trend is for luxury homes, the model seems to be working since they are all selling out.
Incumbent Avia Eek said King is taking the lead, implementing various policies and using our own Sustainability Plan as a guide. She admitted there’s a need for a variety of housing stock. Just as the ICSP relied on public input, so too does the Official Plan review, which will contain valuable tools for future direction. She noted York Region has created a committee that is reviewing affordable housing across the region.
Incumbent Ward 4 Councillor Bill Cober said the planning process is complex and the municipality has to follow the rules laid out in the King’s OP, York’s OP and the provincial Places to Growth legislation. Council does set a clear vision and diversified housing options have started to appear in King. It’s a matter of meeting both community needs and market demands.
Candidate Mary Asselstine said intensification is spelled out in urban areas and citizens are telling her they want more affordable homes. The trick is finding a balance and there needs to more dialogue.
Ward 2 candidate Sherry Draisey said she wants to remain in King in the coming years. Along with offering condos, we have to solve our transportation problems and provide better transit options for seniors as well.
Incumbent David Boyd admitted a broader housing stock is integral to King and we’re in a very exciting time. He urged the public to get involved in the OP review as this is the essential framework that will guide staff for the next decade.
King is like Forest Hill, noted Ward 3 candidate Jakob Schneider. “We pay the price to live here,” he said, noting houses are becoming more energy efficient. He does support the creation of more seniors’ housing.
Candidate Geoff Simpson said there’s a need for more housing options. Attracting investment to King is vital to providing housing and he will work with staff to encourage future development to head in that direction.
The candidates were asked about their availability for the role as councillor, and their volunteer desires.
Asselstine said she’s been on countless committees and organizations that have helped shape her community. Volunteering, she stressed, makes the community better and she’s built many strong partnerships over the years. She sees the role of councillor as an advocate and she’ll devote all of her time to the job. She’s interested in the Sustainability Committee and Heritage Advisory Committee at the Township.
Cober noted he’s been able to efficiently carry out his constituency work while working as a principal. He’s proven his dedication and over the years on council, and he’s served on numerous boards and committees.
Boyd said his schedule is flexible as a firefighter and he firmly believes that “life is about community.” He’s fully involved and knows what’s required as councillor. He also boasts a 100% attendance record at council. He’s involved in community events in Nobleton and also coaches hockey.
Draisey runs her own home-based business and has a very flexible schedule to serve.
Simpson, an IT professional, also has a lot of flexibility with his time.
He’s served on several community organizations, including CCKT and the Food Bank. He would be interested in serving on the HAC, Sustainability Committee and library board.
Schneider serves on King’s Accessibility Advisory Committee and York Federation of Agriculture. He’s also a volunteer firefighter in King. He vows to remain “connected” and available 24/7.
Eek, who operates a Holland Marsh farm with her husband, notes her role as councillor is her top priority. For her, the job is not part-time and she’s served on many committees and attends all local events. Her personal motto is “being present and speaking up.”
Given his concerns with the Holland Marsh Drainage Board, Dyriw said that’s one organization he would get involved in. He’s a Marsh farmer as well, and he has scaled back his operation to free up his time.
One resident asked the candidates how they would balance greenspace with sustainable development.
Cober noted the OP will guide the future vision and direction of King and he urged the public to get involved in 2019 during consultation sessions.
Asselstine said the Township is governed by various planning documents and provincial legislation already protects the greenbelt and Oak Ridges Moraine. Growth is limited to our urban centres.
Boyd said under the Sustainability Plan, all plans should be reflective of sustainable goals. The task at hand is to make sure the OP aligns with the Sustainability Plan.
Draisey said King’s natural environment is the best defence against climate change and she will work hard to protect all of King’s greenspace.
Dyriw noted King’s destiny is ruled by the people and it has kept true to its spirit.
Eek said King’s zoning bylaws for the rural areas are being revamped in 2019 and she’s encouraging residents to provide their concerns and input.
Simpson said King will continue to limit growth to the urban areas and not infringe on the rural areas.
Schneider said development is taking place in King, but some areas will never see it. He vows to keep any development off of prime agricultural land.
Another resident asked candidates what they would do to upgrade many of King’s sub-standard roads.
Simpson said many residents expressed the same concern at the door and he discovered they’re split – half want all roads paved, others don’t. Some argue that once a rural road is paved, it will attract traffic and speeding will increase.
Schneider said council would have to weigh the pros and cons, and the costs of paving gravel roads.

         

Heroic Humans rolls out the red carpet, showcasing achievements during 1st anniversary celebration

Heroic Humans – everyday people with amazing stories of achievement – were honoured with a red carpet celebration recently. Heroic Humans, a social impact movement, marked its first anniversary Oct. 1 in Aurora, at a beyond-capacity red carpet affair. Guests enjoyed a gala evening, which included social media interviews.

There’s no question King City is taking the brunt of King’s development. Issues related to growth dominated the first of two all-candidates’ meetings, hosted by Concerned Citizens of King Township (CCKT) last week.

A recent gala evening hosted by a King resident raised close to $200,000 for medical research. The Saturday Night Bash, hosted by Chris Kenalty Sept. 15 supports ground-breaking research conducted through The University Health Network in Toronto. King resident Chris Kenalty, has been part of a study/research group that’s looking into the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including issues that can arise from a stroke.

Come to Rome for an evening of classic sights, sounds and tastes at Sip & Savour – Ciao Roma, on Thursday, Oct. 25 from 6-9 ...

Nobleton Post Office once again showed their community spirit, by supporting the Nobleton Skating Club. Club President Karlene MacDonald received $5,000 from Post Master Darlene ...

What most of us miss, Jon Brooks exposes. The accomplished singer-songwriter is more like a modern day standup philosopher, documenting the times. He’s a combination of George Carlin and Leonard Cohen.

A King philanthropist has launched a clothing line that will not only provide women with contemporary choices, but help a major charity in the process. Walmart Canada has launched the Joan Kelley Walker fashion apparel collection and new products are coming in October.

King Township is well known beyond its borders for its high quality of living, its clean air, its rolling hills and breathtaking vistas. So, it ...

You are stronger than you think. Our bodies are designed to move, and when everything works in unison it results in a very resilient machine. A new Nobleton chiropractor wants to give people the tools they need to make their bodies work efficiently. Dr. Kirstie McDowell, of Nobleton Chiropractic and Rehabilitation (NCR), uses her training, experience and modalities to help patients of all ages.

Alvaro Nascimento doesn’t consider himself as an artist. But he is creative and his passion isn’t confined to the canvas, but oozes from the menu of one of the area’s best restaurants.

For those of us who’ve experienced the potholes in life, we’ve come to realize a few things. The old cliche about what’s inside that matters, is true.

We are quickly approaching the municipal election on Oct. 22 when you will elect your Township council for the next four years. And, while many of us are tired of politics, this is still a very important election as the results affect you and our community directly.

Some of us walk in the rain and marvel at Mother Nature. Others just get wet! But it seems most of us “get it” when it comes to the beauty of nature and the outdoors. Bill Shakespeare once said that just a single touch of nature “makes the whole world kin.”

How can I help? Four simple words, one simple request. Could this question change the world? Let’s find out, shall we?

Our country is a great place to live. Canada’s economy is growing slowly and steadily and ranks among the top dozen in the world with regards to GDP. In other words, we’re living the dream, in a fairly wealthy country.

Half of students aged 13 to 15 years in Canada reported being bullied or fighting at school. According to a report released by UNICEF, upwards of 150 million students worldwide experience peer violence in and around school.

Our language is our main tool for communication and for many of us, it’s our bread and butter. In our home and native land, our language and our unique colloquialisms make us friends and bring all Canadians together.

Each generation has its unique challenges and crosses to bear. We Baby Boomers have evolved through some remarkable times, from the radical ‘60s and laid-back ‘70s to the tension-filled 2000s and current state of weirdness.

The new school year is approaching and teachers will invariably ask their students what they did over the summer. I think a more relevant question would be “what did you learn this summer?”

Here in North America, we’re living fairly well. There was a time in our history where a man’s stomach was the gauge of his wealth and importance. The bigger he was, the more status he held.

