Saturday Night Bash raises $175K for research

October 10, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
A recent gala evening hosted by a King resident raised close to $200,000 for medical research.
The Saturday Night Bash, hosted by Chris Kenalty Sept. 15 supports ground-breaking research conducted through The University Health Network in Toronto. King resident Chris Kenalty, has been part of a study/research group that’s looking into the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including issues that can arise from a stroke.
The event raised $175,000 and Kenalty was thrilled by the response. Calling it a “huge success,” Kenalty said the music “was to die for” and guests danced the night away.
All proceeds from Saturday Night Bash will go towards Dr. Leanne Casaubon’s Stroke research program at the Toronto Western Hospital, UHN. The Ontario Neurodegenerative Disease Research Initiative (ONDRI) is a provincial collaboration studying dementia and how to improve the diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including issues that can arise from a stroke. Stroke is the third leading cause of death in Canada and the leading cause of adult neurological disability. Dr. Casaubon is a neurologist and director of the TAMS unit at TWH/University Heath Network, which is also the regional stroke centre for the Toronto West Region.
You must be logged in to post a comment.