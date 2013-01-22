Sports

Cougars ground Caledon Golden Hawks in blowout win

October 10, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Schomberg’s Lucas Brockie chases down Alliston’s Rhys Brown in the Cougars’ 3-3 tie with the Hornets at New Tecumseth Rec Centre on Friday.

By Jake Courtepatte

It was a one-sided affair in the first meeting of the year between the rival Schomberg Cougars and Caledon Golden Hawks.
The start of a whirlwind, three-game weekend for Schomberg’s Junior C club, the Cougars jumped out of the gate Thursday night at the Trisan Centre with forward Brandon Scholten’s seventh of the year, keeping a four-game scoring streak alive.
Caledon managed to tie it up just over a minute into the second period, though Schomberg returned with six unanswered goals before Caledon stopped the bleeding in the frame’s final minute.
By the final buzzer, Schomberg had thrown a whopping 37 shots on the Caledon net, though the third was left scoreless in a 7-2 final.
Alexander Cordeiro led the way with a four-point night, while Brandon Cohen posted a three-point effort.
Parker Lantz continued his strong play between the pipes in his first PJHL season, remaining undefeated by stopping 20 of the 22 shots he faced.

Draw with Hornets

Yet another rivalry was renewed the following night in Alliston, stemming from a season-opening overtime heartbreaker at the Cougars Den.
With redemption on their minds, Cordeiro continued to have the hot hand in opening the scoring just over a minute into the game, though the Hornets tied it up in a flash on a quick break off the ensuing face-off.
Cordeiro buried his fourth in two games to regain the lead in the second, followed by Lucas Brockie’s third of the year, though Alliston buried twice before the end of regulation to send the teams to overtime for the second time this season.
Neither side capitalized in the extra frame to take a point each in a 3-3 tie.

Loss to Patriots

Fatigue seemed to settle in Saturday for the Cougars in their third game in three days, falling to the Mount Forest Patriots in an interdivisional match-up.
Up 3-1 heading into the third period, Schomberg gave up four goals in the final frame to drop the game 5-3.
With both the Golden Hawks and Penetang Kings winning over the weekend, Schomberg remains two points back of each in the eight-team Carruthers division, though the entirety of the race is still very much up for grabs.
The Hornets as well as Orillia Terriers are keeping pace as the early leaders just one month into the schedule, albeit just four points up on the Cougars.
Schomberg will be looking to close the gap, and renew the rivalry, with the Hornets when they face each other for already the third time this season when the Cougars play host on Thursday night at Trisan.
Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.
Schomberg closes out the week with a visit to the Huntsville Otters on Saturday for their first meeting of the year.
For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.schombergcougars.com.

         

