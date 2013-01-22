Nobleton Skating Club receives Canada Post Community Foundation support

Nobleton Post Office once again showed their community spirit, by supporting the Nobleton Skating Club. Club President Karlene MacDonald received $5,000 from Post Master Darlene ...

What most of us miss, Jon Brooks exposes. The accomplished singer-songwriter is more like a modern day standup philosopher, documenting the times. He’s a combination of George Carlin and Leonard Cohen.

On Thursday, Oct. 25, all roads will indeed lead to Rome for this year’s Sip & Savour in support of the King Township Food Bank. If you’ve never been to Rome before, or have and would like to relive your memories, be sure to buy your tickets for the “Cocktail Party of the Year!”

A King philanthropist has launched a clothing line that will not only provide women with contemporary choices, but help a major charity in the process. Walmart Canada has launched the Joan Kelley Walker fashion apparel collection and new products are coming in October.

King Township is well known beyond its borders for its high quality of living, its clean air, its rolling hills and breathtaking vistas. So, it ...

There’s always a reason to celebrate our humanity. And a very special anniversary is doing just that.

You are stronger than you think. Our bodies are designed to move, and when everything works in unison it results in a very resilient machine. A new Nobleton chiropractor wants to give people the tools they need to make their bodies work efficiently. Dr. Kirstie McDowell, of Nobleton Chiropractic and Rehabilitation (NCR), uses her training, experience and modalities to help patients of all ages.

Alvaro Nascimento doesn’t consider himself as an artist. But he is creative and his passion isn’t confined to the canvas, but oozes from the menu of one of the area’s best restaurants.

The ongoing renovation of the Nobleton Sports Park officially unveiled the latest completed project on Friday, with the Nobleton Lions Club handing a whopping $25,000 cheque to the Township of King for the brand new playground in the facility.

“It’s the only thing I want to do,” said renowned floral painter Helen Lucas. At 86, the years are catching up with her but she desperately wants to work. She has created a few new pieces depicting brilliant flowers, and a dash of something else – light and a ray of hope. Helen’s passion hasn’t waned at all.