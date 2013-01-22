General News

Nobleton Skating Club receives Canada Post Community Foundation support

October 3, 2018

Nobleton Post Office once again showed their community spirit, by supporting the Nobleton Skating Club. Club President Karlene MacDonald received $5,000 from Post Master Darlene MacIver. Donna Logue, Marion Bolt and Lucy Speranza anchor the postal team.

The Nobleton Post Office is pleased to announce that the Nobleton Skating Club has received a grant from the Canada Post Community Foundation in the amount of $5,000. The grant supports the club by assisting with both the learn to skate programs, geared at younger skaters, and the figure skating programs geared at older and more established skaters.
The Nobleton Skating Club is located in Nobleton, and has been a part of the community since 1958. This grant supports programs for the 2018-19 season.
Led completely by volunteers, the Nobleton Skating Club strives to offer skating programs to members of all ages of the community. This grant will help to make a difference for skating programs for families in the area.
The purpose of this grant is to supplement the skating programs for both age groups at the club. A portion will go towards a seminar for the older figure skaters. An outside presenter will work with the club skaters, sharing their specialized knowledge. For the learn to skate program supplement, the club will work in conjunction with the township to find families in need for whom skating lessons may not have been accessible.
“With the help of this grant, we are excited to be able to further enrich the experiences of our skaters. Remember, all it takes, is a pair of skates,” said Karlene MacDonald, president of the Nobleton Skating Club.
Darlene MacIver from the Nobleton Post Office quotes Canada Post as saying:
“Canada Post is proud to help organizations and projects that make a difference in the lives of Canadian children and youth. Through the generosity of our customers, the Canada Post Community Foundation is able to fund important programs in communities across the country every year.”
The Canada Post Community Foundation for Children’s vision is to help ensure every child in Canada is happy, healthy and part of a community that supports and cares for them. Its mission is to have a positive effect in the lives of children in the communities Canada Post serves by supporting registered charities, school programs or local initiatives that benefit children.
It has granted more than $7 million to over 660 community organizations across Canada.
To learn more about the Foundation, visit canadapost.ca/community.

         

