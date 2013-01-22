All roads lead to Rome via Sip & Savour

October 3, 2018 · 0 Comments
King artist Ernestine Tahedl has donated “Franze Schubert, Quartet No. 3, 2017” to this year’s live auction at Sip & Savour. The 36” x 36” acrylic on board abstract is valued at $2,500.
On Thursday, Oct. 25, all roads will indeed lead to Rome for this year’s Sip & Savour in support of the King Township Food Bank. If you’ve never been to Rome before, or have and would like to relive your memories, be sure to buy your tickets for the “Cocktail Party of the Year!”
Themed as “Ciao Roma,” this year’s Sip & Savour will serve authentic sights, sounds and tastes of Rome, complete with strolling music and street entertainment, a mercato featuring live and silent auction items and a casual setting where you can meet friends in the piazza and enjoy spuntini, from antipasti to trapizzino, raw oysters to gelato.
King Township Mayor Steve Pellegrini will once again serve as honourary chair, along with King Weekly Sentinel Editor Mark Pavilons as master of ceremonies and professional auctioneer David Beasley, who will conduct the live auction.
“Sip & Savour is a wonderful opportunity to come together in support of the King Township Food Bank,” said Pellegrini. “I personally look forward to this event every year and am happy to support the King Township Food Bank and the good work that it does throughout the community.”
Every year, Sip & Savour raises a significant portion of the $80,000 needed by the Food Bank to provide a week of groceries and/or food cards, along with fresh produce and kibble every month to about 200 people and their family pets.
Tickets are available online at www.ktfb.ca and in person at Humber Valet Dry Cleaners, Roost Cafe and Guardian Pharmacy in King City, Pharmasave in Nobleton, Sugar & Spice Café and Bakeshop in Schomberg and Dorio’s Kettleby Bakery in Kettleby.
Planning for this year’s event is “tutto bene” – with an open invitation for donations, auction prizes and sponsorships at all levels. Call Carol Ann Trabert at 416-559-7898 if you want to talk about supporting Ciao Roma.
For more information, visit www.ktfb.ca.
