Group wants new council chambers named in honour of Lloyd

October 3, 2018   ·   0 Comments


By Mark Pavilons

A local group wants the name of one of King’s earliest statesmen enshrined in the new municipal building.
The Lloydtown Rebellion Association, an admittedly small but dedicated group of residents, wants King council to formally recognize Jesse Lloyd in the new offices. They would like to see the new chambers named the Jesse Lloyd Council Chambers in his honour.
Bill Foran, local historian and member of the LRA, made the request to council recently. They believe Lloyd’s contributions to King’s early history is so important, it should be recognized for generations to come.
Foran cited three main contributions Lloyd made in King. Under Lloyd’s leadership, Lloydtown was the largest hamlet in King Township in 1846, with a population of 350. The village was the most important community travelling north from Toronto in those days.
Lloyd was a community minded man. He held the position of “Overseer of Roads” for two terms and he declined any remuneration.
Between 1829 and 1836 Jesse Lloyd held elected office in King in every year but one, serving as overseer of highways, poundkeeper and township commissioner.
Lloyd 1786-1838) was a leader in the Upper Canada Rebellion of 1837. Born in Springfield Township, Pennsylvania, he was the third son of Quakers William Lloyd and Susannah Heacock. The Lloyds, who were United Empire Loyalists, immigrated permanently to Upper Canada in 1808. Upon arrival, they migrated north to settle in the 10th Concession of King Township.
In the days of the Family Compact in Upper Canada, agitation grew from year to year. Meetings for reform were held all over the home district and even in some remote parts of the province. Lloyd was a local leader in public affairs in his district.
His role in the Upper Canada Rebellion of 1837 is legendary. He helped to raise and lead a large contingent from the Lloydtown area, which became known as a hot-bed for rebellious activity. This group was said to be the best trained and most determined of the rebels who gathered at Montgomery’s Tavern north of Toronto.
After their defeat, a reward of 500 pounds was put on Lloyd’s head. He was forced to flee the country and he went to Indiana, where he lived out the last few months until his death in 1838.
A statue, created by King’s own Brett Davis, was dedicated in 1972 and sits proudly on display in Lloydtown.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini said over the years, King has recognized Lloyd in many ways.
A comprehensive history of King Township is currently in the works, led by local author Kelly Mathews. The mayor said he’s anxious to see the project completed so everyone can read about the important historical figures in King’s past.
While it’s a novel idea, Pellegrini said he’s not aware of any municipal council chambers bearing anyone’s name.

         

