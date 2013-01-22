Sip & Savour tickets available in person and online

September 26, 2018 · 0 Comments
While you’re out and about you can purchase your tickets for this year’s Sip & Savour – Ciao Roma at a number of retail locations throughout King Township.
For King City residents, tickets can be purchased at Humber Valet Cleaners on King Road when you drop off your dry cleaning; at King City Guardian Pharmacy in the Township offices plaza when you stop in to fill a prescription or pick up Band-Aids for the kids. Grab yours when you visit The Roost Cafe on the west side of Keele Street, south of King Road, where you will find a lovely natural light filled coffee shop tucked in the back of a heritage building.
Nobleton shoppers can purchase tickets at the ever popular Pharmasave, next to Alloro on Highway 27, where you can always find a lovely hostess present and smiling cashiers.
In Schomberg, tickets are available at Sugar & Spice Bakeshop and Cafe, where you can enjoy their coffee and excellent sweet treats. Dorio’s Kettleby Italian Bakery is the final location. Located on Kettleby Road just east of the park, Dorio’s not only offers a hot table with home cooked style foods and their famous artisanal breads but also caters for groups small and large.
“We’re thankful to these wonderful retailers who are selling tickets on our behalf,” said Meline Beach, Sip & Savour coordinator. “Our annual Sip & Savour fundraiser will deliver an entertaining evening for all in the spirit of fun and fundraising.”
Sip & Savour – Ciao Roma, in support of the King Township Food Bank, takes place on Thursday, Oct. 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. Themed this year to the sights, sounds and tastes of Rome, Sip & Savour is the cocktail party of the year you won’t want to miss.
Tickets are also available online at www.ktfb.ca. Don’t delay. The early bird rate of $40 per ticket expires Oct. 1, after which, the price is set at $50.
Every year, Sip & Savour raises a significant portion of the $80,000 needed by the Food Bank to provide a week of groceries and/or food cards, along with fresh produce and kibble every month to about 200 people and their family pets.
The committee is accepting auction items and sponsorships at all levels. Call Carol Ann Trabert at 416-559-7898 if you want to talk about supporting Ciao Roma.
For more information, visit www.ktfb.ca.
