Walker’s new clothing line boosts Breakfast Club of Canada

By Mark Pavilons
A King philanthropist has launched a clothing line that will not only provide women with contemporary choices, but help a major charity in the process.
Walmart Canada has launched the Joan Kelley Walker fashion apparel collection and new products are coming in October. The line includes dresses and knit tops, followed by outerwear and swim cover-ups in October. Size options will range from XS to XXL.
The line embodies elegance, playing with today’s trends but focusing on timelessly beautiful fashion, that caters to women seeking high quality at affordable prices.
“I was elated that the dream I have always had was coming to life,” Walker said. “Creating an affordable, authentic, stylish collection with the purpose of giving back is exciting – and partnering with Benchmark Licensing, an incredible company that I know really understands my philanthropic drive, mission and commitment is something I’ve worked hard towards.”
Benchmark has secured licensing partnerships with two of Canada’s leading manufacturers, Lori Michaels and Northpeak International. Joan Kelley Walker has taken an active role in the design of each item to ensure that each collection is a true representation of her style and brand.
“We are super excited to launch the Joan Kelley Walker collection on Walmart.ca! The collection will launch this fall with an assortment of dresses and knit tops in September, expanding into outerwear and swim cover ups in October. The team and I were thrilled to work with Joan, a Canadian fashion influencer and humanitarian, who is passionate about giving back to the community. For every Joan Kelley Walker item purchased, a donation will be made by Joan Kelley Walker to the Breakfast Club of Canada. We guarantee that you too will be thrilled with the collection as it exudes elegance and style while delivering incredible value to our customers,” said Sandra Krsek, vice president of merchandising, home and apparel, Walmart Canada.
Walker understands how the right look can be inspiring and transformative. She has always felt empowered in the clothes she wears and now she wants to instill that same level of self-confidence in Canadian women from working mothers on a budget to women who find it challenging to be stylish all the time. Walmart Canada is one of the largest retailers in the country with a robust online presence making it accessible to Canadian women everywhere.
“I wanted to develop a collection that’s both elegant and fun that will empower women, as I believe everyone should feel good and confident from within, and why not dress it up!” added Joan.
The Joan Walker collection is a vibrant ready-to-wear line that’s been designed with real women in mind. Comfortable fabrics in stylish silhouettes, and designs that can easily mix, match and accessorize without too much effort and hassle.
Having graced the covers of magazines, runways, and numerous red-carpet affairs, Joan’s personal style has evolved through various stages of her career. Joan was on the top 5 Best Dressed list at the 2017 CAFA Awards and awarded the Contribution to Canadian Fashion Award 2018 by the International Fashion Encounter.
She has also received the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal and World Vision’s Power of Generosity Award for her philanthropic work as a World Vision ambassador through the international charity. The Joan Kelley Walker collection was created to engage consumers with memorable collections that bring together Joan’s true commitment to giving back.
