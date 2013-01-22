Cougars looking to keep nostalgia ball rolling in 50th anniversary

Schomberg’s Matthew Lolli stopped 18 of the 20 shots he faced in a relief appearance in the Cougars’ 7-1 loss to the Stayner Siskins last week.



By Jake Courtepatte

The Schomberg Cougars are appealing to the public’s help to invoke memories of junior seasons past.

The Junior C club has put out a call to all former captains in the team’s 50 years as a franchise, looking for those interested in dropping the puck in ceremonial face offs throughout home games this season.

Any interested candidates can contact Nicki at schombergcougars@post.com.

Alumni Game

Those looking to get out on the ice in their skates rather than their boots will get the opportunity, also: alumni young and old are invited to take part in an alumni game on Nov. 10 at the Trisan Centre in Schomberg.

If you want to pull on a Cougars sweater one more time, you can send an email along with your name, phone number, position you played, and number of years spent with the team.



Cougars still winless

As for the current den of Cougars, next up is a Thursday evening match-up with the Stayner Siskins at the Trisan Centre, the last of a three-game home stand to open the regular season. It also opens up a busy three-in-three schedule, visiting the Penetang Kings and Midland Flyers on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Schomberg will be looking to earn some revenge against the Siskins, who dropped the Cougars’ record to 0-2 on the season in Schomberg’s only game last week.

After falling behind 5-0 less than a minute into the second period, veteran Matthew Lolli entered the game in relief, putting in a stellar performance the rest of the way in stopping 18 of the 20 shots he faced.

Brandon Cohen notched his second goal in as many games midway through the third period to break the shutout.

Puck drop Thursday is set for 7:30 p.m.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.schombergcougars.com.

