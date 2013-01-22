General News

Professional landscapers descend on King property

September 19, 2018   ·   0 Comments

King Township is well known beyond its borders for its high quality of living, its clean air, its rolling hills and breathtaking vistas.
So, it was no surprise that a local 10-acre estate was chosen to be on a property tour for the International Association of Professional Landscape Design Conference, which took place in Toronto last week. Participants from 36 U.S. states, the provinces of Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia toured the Schmied property last Sunday. In all, 150 people on three buses visited the property.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini welcomed the delegation to King in an open letter, pointing out what a unique and special place the Township is and that it prides itself on its natural heritage, scenic beauty, agricultural lands, rural history and its rural traditions of farming, mills and small town feel. He further mentioned that King has been designated a Bee City which demonstrates the Township’s commitment towards increasing pollinator awareness, protection and conservation.
When the owners, Peter and Eleonora Schmied settled on Tumber and Associates from Orangeville to design and install their backyard dream they wanted to have a design that would reflect their down to earth personalities and respect for nature.
“We wanted to create different ‘garden rooms’ for intimate entertaining of friends and family, while at the same time having a space that would lend itself to hosting larger crowds. The areas all flow into each other and are interconnected on different levels,” said Eleonora.
Some 90 tonnes of moss-covered boulders were brought in from Owen Sound, and hand-dressed Wiarton flagstone was used to create a massive barbecue, walkways and terraces.
“It was the home owner’s intention to create sustainable gardens and landscaping by selecting native trees and shrubs, which are drought and pest resistant and require less watering. Tumber and Associates steer away from current trends in the landscape industry; their designs reflect a statement of permanence and timeless elegance,” said Randy Tumber.
The property was awarded the Mayor’s Five Blooms award in 2011 as the most outstanding property in King Township maintained by the home owner and it has been written up in magazines. No harmful pesticides and herbicides are used, compost bins receive kitchen and yard waste, rain water is collected for the vegetable garden, there are pollinator and wildlife habitat trails, bird nesting boxes and an elaborate insect hotel completes the whole permaculture inspired garden scape.
The Schmieds stress it’s all about “striking a close bond with nature.”

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Professional landscapers descend on King property

King Township is well known beyond its borders for its high quality of living, its clean air, its rolling hills and breathtaking vistas. So, it ...

Heroic Humans marks its first anniversary celebrating people

There’s always a reason to celebrate our humanity. And a very special anniversary is doing just that.

Chiropractor helps fine-tune bodies to optimum levels

You are stronger than you think. Our bodies are designed to move, and when everything works in unison it results in a very resilient machine. A new Nobleton chiropractor wants to give people the tools they need to make their bodies work efficiently. Dr. Kirstie McDowell, of Nobleton Chiropractic and Rehabilitation (NCR), uses her training, experience and modalities to help patients of all ages.

Port Soiree offers consistent menu, old world charm

Alvaro Nascimento doesn’t consider himself as an artist. But he is creative and his passion isn’t confined to the canvas, but oozes from the menu of one of the area’s best restaurants.

New Nobleton playground a ‘testament to Lions’ commitment’

The ongoing renovation of the Nobleton Sports Park officially unveiled the latest completed project on Friday, with the Nobleton Lions Club handing a whopping $25,000 cheque to the Township of King for the brand new playground in the facility.

Helen Lucas driven to create her art

“It’s the only thing I want to do,” said renowned floral painter Helen Lucas. At 86, the years are catching up with her but she desperately wants to work. She has created a few new pieces depicting brilliant flowers, and a dash of something else – light and a ray of hope. Helen’s passion hasn’t waned at all.

Partnership saves lives in King

Our emergency responders do their best when answering the call. They will be the first to tell you that seconds matter. King Fire and Emergency Services is in the business of mitigating damage and saving lives. Their efforts are being boosted by the Guide Light, created by Tony Nowzari, president and founder of Safety Aid.

King artist helps preserve, enhance history

The work of a King artist pays homage to creativity and spirituality. In fact, this one piece of glass work will be on display to complement Austrian history. World-renowned artist Ernestine Tahedl created a 2.5-metre metal and glass church window, capturing both classical and modern abstract designs.

Allstone’s services and products are a cut above

Stone is not just a natural building material, but an architectural piece of art, an eye-catching creation of Mother Nature. Schomberg’s Allstone Quarry Products is not just a stone company. Rather, it’s a conduit to the extraordinary and unique.

Breathe easier with a PUR filtration system

As we move to a healthier lifestyle, one area we overlook may very well be the most important – the air we breathe. Our bodies build up toxins on a regular basis, and the air that circulates inside our homes needs to be clean and free from harmful particles.

Commentary

Bullying remains an issue today

Half of students aged 13 to 15 years in Canada reported being bullied or fighting at school. According to a report released by UNICEF, upwards of 150 million students worldwide experience peer violence in and around school.

Lowering the English lingo limbo bar

Our language is our main tool for communication and for many of us, it’s our bread and butter. In our home and native land, our language and our unique colloquialisms make us friends and bring all Canadians together.

Is happiness more elusive than ever?

Each generation has its unique challenges and crosses to bear. We Baby Boomers have evolved through some remarkable times, from the radical ‘60s and laid-back ‘70s to the tension-filled 2000s and current state of weirdness.

Ontario’s lakes and rocky shores beckon

The new school year is approaching and teachers will invariably ask their students what they did over the summer. I think a more relevant question would be “what did you learn this summer?”

Just how much bigger should everything get?

Here in North America, we’re living fairly well. There was a time in our history where a man’s stomach was the gauge of his wealth and importance. The bigger he was, the more status he held.

We should give what we have in abundance

There’s a saying that tells us to give what we are never short of. When it comes to giving, many of us think of lavish gifts or monetary donations. Au contraire mes amis.

The best place to live is in a home with love

A survey by MoneySense magazine presented the best places to live in Canada. King made it in the top 20 and my home of Caledon snuck in the top 50. It’s hard to quantify such things and their criteria included everything from the economy to the weather, from crime to the arts.

And for dessert, a slice of marijuana pie!

Right next to the table of apple and cherry pies is one marked “special blend” at the church fundraiser. “Pot luck” events will make for some very happy church-goers in the coming year.

Community news will always be important

You don’t have to be at the helm of a country to appreciate the value of a good, home town newspaper. I’ve spent my entire career proving it. I am often asked whether I believe print is dead, and that people will turn to online, digital media for all their needs.

Breaking bread is the basis of humanity

You can learn a lot about someone by sharing a meal with them. Food, in itself, is marvellous. Sharing food creates memories, and that warm fuzzy feeling after a really good meal is unbeatable.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open