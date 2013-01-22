Professional landscapers descend on King property

September 19, 2018 · 0 Comments
King Township is well known beyond its borders for its high quality of living, its clean air, its rolling hills and breathtaking vistas.
So, it was no surprise that a local 10-acre estate was chosen to be on a property tour for the International Association of Professional Landscape Design Conference, which took place in Toronto last week. Participants from 36 U.S. states, the provinces of Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia toured the Schmied property last Sunday. In all, 150 people on three buses visited the property.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini welcomed the delegation to King in an open letter, pointing out what a unique and special place the Township is and that it prides itself on its natural heritage, scenic beauty, agricultural lands, rural history and its rural traditions of farming, mills and small town feel. He further mentioned that King has been designated a Bee City which demonstrates the Township’s commitment towards increasing pollinator awareness, protection and conservation.
When the owners, Peter and Eleonora Schmied settled on Tumber and Associates from Orangeville to design and install their backyard dream they wanted to have a design that would reflect their down to earth personalities and respect for nature.
“We wanted to create different ‘garden rooms’ for intimate entertaining of friends and family, while at the same time having a space that would lend itself to hosting larger crowds. The areas all flow into each other and are interconnected on different levels,” said Eleonora.
Some 90 tonnes of moss-covered boulders were brought in from Owen Sound, and hand-dressed Wiarton flagstone was used to create a massive barbecue, walkways and terraces.
“It was the home owner’s intention to create sustainable gardens and landscaping by selecting native trees and shrubs, which are drought and pest resistant and require less watering. Tumber and Associates steer away from current trends in the landscape industry; their designs reflect a statement of permanence and timeless elegance,” said Randy Tumber.
The property was awarded the Mayor’s Five Blooms award in 2011 as the most outstanding property in King Township maintained by the home owner and it has been written up in magazines. No harmful pesticides and herbicides are used, compost bins receive kitchen and yard waste, rain water is collected for the vegetable garden, there are pollinator and wildlife habitat trails, bird nesting boxes and an elaborate insect hotel completes the whole permaculture inspired garden scape.
The Schmieds stress it’s all about “striking a close bond with nature.”
You must be logged in to post a comment.