Heroic Humans marks its first anniversary celebrating people

September 19, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
There’s always a reason to celebrate our humanity.
And a very special anniversary is doing just that.
Heroic Humans, created by King City’s Dana Clark, is marking its one-year anniversary.
The evening of connection, celebration and recognition will take place Monday, Oct. 1 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Aw Shucks on Yonge Street, Aurora.
Clark has spent the last 365-plus days showcasing the incredible and inspirational feats of outstanding young people. The online forum has evolved into a shining example of raw humanity and the very best we all have to offer.
The social impact movement provides a safe gathering space for inspiration, celebration and empowerment. Heroic Humans fosters authentic connections and revealing the power behind all people and all of their passions.
“The mission is to really get people to celebrate one another,” Clark said. “It’s about noticing good in others, and bringing out kindness and support to those around and your community.”
We can all make a difference in the world, and Heroic Humans gives everyone a voice. Acknowledging others, even in the simplest ways, goes so very far.
Clark and Heroic Humans supporters want you to join them in raising a glass to mark this special occasion.
On tap will be gifts, merchandize, giveaways and raffles along with entertainment and socializing!
“We want to thank everyone for your continued support and enthusiasm for Heroic Humans nothing is possible without you! Let’s celebrate!”
Tickets are $25 and reserve yours by visiting snapd.at/pew8ns4
For more on Heroic Humans, visit http://www.heroichumans.com/
