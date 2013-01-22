General News

Chiropractor helps fine-tune bodies to optimum levels

September 11, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

You are stronger than you think.
Our bodies are designed to move, and when everything works in unison it results in a very resilient machine.
A new Nobleton chiropractor wants to give people the tools they need to make their bodies work efficiently.
Dr. Kirstie McDowell, of Nobleton Chiropractic and Rehabilitation (NCR), uses her training, experience and modalities to help patients of all ages.
The new practice, in a beautifully renovated home on King Road in Nobleton, is now open. Residents are invited to a grand opening this Saturday, Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to see first-hand what services Dr. Kirstie has to offer.
And the list is extensive.
First and foremost, NCR offers chiropractic care, adjustments and manipulation of the spine and extremities – literally from the fingers to the toes. It’s a diversified practice and Dr. McDowell provides many different techniques.
Patients first receive an initial evaluation which includes a health history, physical examination and an ergonomic assessment. Treating symptoms is one thing, but Dr. McDowell wants to get to the root cause through an examination and discussion of the person’s lifestyle, work habits and physical activities.
Dr. McDowell not only treats her patients, but gives them the knowledge they need to manage their own conditions.
NCR also provides contemporary medical acupuncture, which Dr. McDowell says focuses on the nervous system. The treatment targets tight muscles to reduce pain and dysfunction. Her laser therapy is an accelerated form of healing, acting as a catalyst to help the body heal itself from within.
These are all tools that “help the body do what it’s supposed to do,” she pointed out. “I try to give people control over their own health care and help them understand what to do on an ongoing basis.”
People have busy lives and Dr. McDowell encourages them to thwart potential injuries.
She grew up in Stouffville, where she participated in various sports growing up. She was heavily involved in competitive dance which led her to chiropractic. She was able to experience first-hand as a dancer and a teacher how chiropractic care can help with injury management as well as positively enhance athletic performance. The exceptional care she received, combined with her passion for the human body, influenced her on her journey to become a chiropractor.
Dr. McDowell is the Wellness Coordinator of the GTHL Toronto Titans organization. She has been involved with the AAA Titans organization for four years as a side-line trainer and now has a role overseeing all aspects of athletes care both on and off the ice. She holds her certification as an Emergency First Responder as well as a Level 2 Hockey Canada Trainer. When she is not in the clinic she can be found at the rink helping players optimize their performance and manage injuries.
She points out that everyone, not just athletes, can benefit from rehabilitation and exercise. Helping improve physical performance allows people to keep doing what they love, whether it’s golf or gardening or competitive sports.
Many people don’t think about their health until they suffer an injury, or experience a chronic condition resulting from repetitive strain.
Chiropractic, she observed, is also preventive and she can help us break out of bad habits and be cognizant of how to treat our bodies. Just subtle changes in our daily routines can make a huge difference in our lives, she said.
Her vision is to help patients optimize their health and performance with individualized treatment plans so that they may excel in all aspects of their life. Her goal is to educate patients of the underlying causes of their condition and to provide them with the tools to take control of their own health and wellness.
Dr. McDowell graduated from McMaster University with an Honours Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology. During her time at McMaster, she was a rehab therapist with MacWheelers, an outstanding Spinal Cord Rehab Centre. She gained an appreciation for patient-focused care and the extraordinary impact exercise can have on recovery. She continued her education at Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College where she obtained her Doctorate of Chiropractic Degree. During her clinical placements she gained experience treating individuals of all ages for acute, chronic and sports-related injuries.
For more, visit www.nobletonchiropractic.com or call 905-558-2111.

         





Letters to the Editor

