Cougars looking for artifacts for season home opener

September 11, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte

Looking ahead to their landmark 50th season, the Schomberg Cougars are also looking to the past.
The Junior C club is asking anyone from the franchise’s storied past with items to loan for the 2018-19 season opener to come forward.
“We have rented the multi-purpose room (at Trisan Centre), and have a collection of ‘artifacts’ if you will,” said Nicki Sellers, the sponsorship director of the club. “Of Cougars items from the past, since the inception of the team. We are still looking to collect any items people are willing to lend us.”
Longtime Schomberg residents may already be aware of the Cougars’ long history: the club began as a member of the Eastern Junior D League in 1969, spending two years at the level before advancing to the South Central Junior D League in 1971.
It was founder Len Crane, along with John Archibald, George Crane, and Geoff Hogan that convinced teams from Orangeville, Keswick, Alliston, and Bradford to come on board in 1971, with Crane acting as both head coach and team president at the time.
The league’s expansion played a role in its promotion in 1973, advancing to the junior C ranks as part of the Mid-Ontario Junior C Hockey League for close to two decades.
It was as the Georgian Mid-Ontario Hockey League that the Cougars tasted their first and only championship victory in 2002-03, defeating the Stayner Siskins in six games in the final series.
The team is looking for anything from jerseys, to photos, to equipment, and beyond to take a look into the half a century history.
Anyone with memorabilia to contribute to the opener can reach Nicki at schombergcougars@post.com. Fans are also reminded to follow along on Twitter (@Sch_Cougars) and Facebook for frequent team updates.
The season opening date has been announced as a Saturday matinee, on Sept. 15 at 3:30 p.m. at Trisan Centre against a familiar foe, the Alliston Hornets. Light eats and refreshments will be available, along with the memorabilia room on display.

         

