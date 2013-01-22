Headline News

Saturday Night Bash helps fund research

September 11, 2018   ·   0 Comments


By Mark Pavilons

The community is coming together to help fund vital research.
The Saturday Night Bash Sept. 15 is in aid of ground-breaking research conducted through The University Health Network in Toronto. King resident Chris Kenalty, has been part of a study/research group that’s looking into the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including issues that can arise from a stroke.
Kenalty suffered a stroke in September 2014 while dining out with his partner Miriam in Port Credit. He was rushed to Toronto Western.
Scans showed a blockage in a blood vessel in his brain and physicians administered the standard tPA treatment to open up the artery. That didn’t work, and doctors decided to remove the blockage using a new clot retrieval method called endovascular treatment.
Dr. Robert Willinsky inserted a thin tube into the artery in Kenalty’s groin, threading through the body and into the brain. The clot was then enclosed in a retrievable stent and pulled out, restoring blood flow to the part of the brain that was being damaged.
Kenalty remained awake during the surgery and became the test subject for what is now a life-saving procedure used worldwide. He left the hospital four days later.
He said he’s one of the lucky ones and he’s back to full health.
“My recovery has been so complete that people think I’m joking when I tell them I suffered a major stroke,” he said.
The hospital approached Kenalty about participating in a study that looked into stroke, Alzheimers and Parkinsons and he readily offered to help. A ministry-funded study was launched but funding fell roughly $200,000 short.
That’s where Kenalty and his team of friends and supporters stepped in, offering to raise the money.
The Saturday Night Bash was born and it promises to be a fun-filled event. It involves five-star food from some major caterers; a steel band, and great entertainment.
Friend and neighbour, renowned jazz artist Michele Mele didn’t think twice about participating in the fundraiser. She’ll be enchanting guests with her performance.
Mele said Chris and Miriam are wonderful kind hearted people who believe in love! Mele said it’s so very important to help spread peace, love and joy to make the world a better place and this event does just that. As well, Mele admits “I do love to make parties with lots of music!”
All proceeds from Saturday Night Bash will go towards Dr. Leanne Casaubon’s Stroke research program at the Toronto Western Hospital, UHN. The Ontario Neurodegenerative Disease Research Initiative (ONDRI) is a provincial collaboration studying dementia and how to improve the diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including issues that can arise from a stroke. Stroke is the third leading cause of death in Canada and the leading cause of adult neurological disability. Dr. Casaubon is a neurologist and director of the TAMS unit at TWH/University Heath Network, which is also the regional stroke centre for the Toronto West Region.
The Bash will be held this Saturday night at Country Lane Farms – Equestrian Farm in King, starting at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7. Visitors are encouraged to dance until midnight.
People who wish to support/attend should contact Janice Allen at 416-201-9451 or

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Chiropractor helps fine-tune bodies to optimum levels

You are stronger than you think. Our bodies are designed to move, and when everything works in unison it results in a very resilient machine. A new Nobleton chiropractor wants to give people the tools they need to make their bodies work efficiently. Dr. Kirstie McDowell, of Nobleton Chiropractic and Rehabilitation (NCR), uses her training, experience and modalities to help patients of all ages.

Port Soiree offers consistent menu, old world charm

Alvaro Nascimento doesn’t consider himself as an artist. But he is creative and his passion isn’t confined to the canvas, but oozes from the menu of one of the area’s best restaurants.

New Nobleton playground a ‘testament to Lions’ commitment’

The ongoing renovation of the Nobleton Sports Park officially unveiled the latest completed project on Friday, with the Nobleton Lions Club handing a whopping $25,000 cheque to the Township of King for the brand new playground in the facility.

Wayne Emmerson seeks re-election at York chair

Wayne Emmerson wants a second term as chairman of York Region. In an unusual turn of events, Emmerson withdrew from the race in July after considering the enormity of the campaign necessary to win the post in an election.

King City library closed as expansion set to start

Construction on the expansion of the King City Library/Seniors Centre is set to kick-off with the temporary closure of the branch, now in effect. “The ...

Helen Lucas driven to create her art

“It’s the only thing I want to do,” said renowned floral painter Helen Lucas. At 86, the years are catching up with her but she desperately wants to work. She has created a few new pieces depicting brilliant flowers, and a dash of something else – light and a ray of hope. Helen’s passion hasn’t waned at all.

Partnership saves lives in King

Our emergency responders do their best when answering the call. They will be the first to tell you that seconds matter. King Fire and Emergency Services is in the business of mitigating damage and saving lives. Their efforts are being boosted by the Guide Light, created by Tony Nowzari, president and founder of Safety Aid.

King artist helps preserve, enhance history

The work of a King artist pays homage to creativity and spirituality. In fact, this one piece of glass work will be on display to complement Austrian history. World-renowned artist Ernestine Tahedl created a 2.5-metre metal and glass church window, capturing both classical and modern abstract designs.

King artist helps make Patrick House tick

Surrounded by creativity all her life, a King artist not only expresses herself, but keeps the arts alive through her Aurora gallery. Sue DiGioacchino is an illustrator and designer, and finds herself looking for pattern, form and movement in nature-inspired subject matter. She enjoys working on a large scale, which enables her to examine these elements more closely.

Allstone’s services and products are a cut above

Stone is not just a natural building material, but an architectural piece of art, an eye-catching creation of Mother Nature. Schomberg’s Allstone Quarry Products is not just a stone company. Rather, it’s a conduit to the extraordinary and unique.

Commentary

Lowering the English lingo limbo bar

Our lagrange is our main tool for communication and for many of us, it’s our bread and butter. In our home and native land, our language and our unique colloquialisms make us friends and bring all Canadians together.

Is happiness more elusive than ever?

Each generation has its unique challenges and crosses to bear. We Baby Boomers have evolved through some remarkable times, from the radical ‘60s and laid-back ‘70s to the tension-filled 2000s and current state of weirdness.

Ontario’s lakes and rocky shores beckon

The new school year is approaching and teachers will invariably ask their students what they did over the summer. I think a more relevant question would be “what did you learn this summer?”

Just how much bigger should everything get?

Here in North America, we’re living fairly well. There was a time in our history where a man’s stomach was the gauge of his wealth and importance. The bigger he was, the more status he held.

We should give what we have in abundance

There’s a saying that tells us to give what we are never short of. When it comes to giving, many of us think of lavish gifts or monetary donations. Au contraire mes amis.

The best place to live is in a home with love

A survey by MoneySense magazine presented the best places to live in Canada. King made it in the top 20 and my home of Caledon snuck in the top 50. It’s hard to quantify such things and their criteria included everything from the economy to the weather, from crime to the arts.

And for dessert, a slice of marijuana pie!

Right next to the table of apple and cherry pies is one marked “special blend” at the church fundraiser. “Pot luck” events will make for some very happy church-goers in the coming year.

Community news will always be important

You don’t have to be at the helm of a country to appreciate the value of a good, home town newspaper. I’ve spent my entire career proving it. I am often asked whether I believe print is dead, and that people will turn to online, digital media for all their needs.

Breaking bread is the basis of humanity

You can learn a lot about someone by sharing a meal with them. Food, in itself, is marvellous. Sharing food creates memories, and that warm fuzzy feeling after a really good meal is unbeatable.

Let’s learn, evolve, not apologize for our past

Hindsight, they say, is always 20-20. It’s easy to comment on something after the fact, when the dust settles and we can examine all the facts.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open