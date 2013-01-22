Headline News

King’s Terry Fox Run is this Sunday

September 11, 2018   ·   0 Comments


By Mark Pavilons

King residents are helping to keep the hope alive by participating in the annual Terry Fox Run for cancer research.
The King Township Terry Fox Run is on Sunday, Sept. 16 at Wellesley Park, King City (northwest corner of Keele Street and King Road). Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with an open start, any time between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. There is a 2-km, 5-km and 10-km route that is bicycle, stroller and wheelchair accessible, dogs are also welcome but on leash only.
This year marks the 38th anniversary of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope.
The longevity of the Run and the cancer research legacy inspired by Terry Fox is a reflection of Canada’s respect and dedication to the efforts of Terry and the Terry Fox Foundation. In all, there are more than 10,000 runs taking place across Canada.
Since the Marathon in 1980, Canadians alone have raised more than $750 million for cancer research.
The Foundation notes that 82 cents of every dollar raises goes toward cancer research. The TFF has funded 1,314 research projects to date.
The Terry Fox Run has become the largest fundraising event to support cancer research in the world, with more than 32 countries participating.
The Marathon of Hope took place in 1980 and Terry ran an average of 42 kilometres per day for 143 days until he was forced to end his run Sept. 1, 1980. By Feb. 1, 1981, his dream of raising $1 for every Canadian was realized. He died in June 1981 at the age of 22.
For more, visit http://www.terryfox.org/

         

Hindsight, they say, is always 20-20. It’s easy to comment on something after the fact, when the dust settles and we can examine all the facts.

Letters to the Editor

