Top Canadian wakeboarders hit Spray Lake for nationals

September 5, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
The best of the best hit the waters of Spray Lake in King recently for the Canadian National Wake Championships, in what has become an annual stop on tour at one of Ontario’s top wake destinations.
Hosted in conjunction with the Straightline Wake Park Nationals at the lake’s Ranch Park, Wake Canada had over 100 athletes converge on Spray Lake for the Wakeboard Boat Nationals presented by Nautique and Pride Marine.
The siblings of Wyatt, Avery, and Cam Spalding of Peterborough were the big winners of the weekend-long tournament, winning the junior boys, girls, and boys boat championship titles respectively.
Cameron said he had “an amazing time” at the championships.
“I was stoked to win my age category, the wake skate, and I made it to the finals in pro men behind the boat,” said Spalding, who also took home the amateur wake skate title with a score of 90.00 even.
Avery Spalding was also successful at taking home the women’s title with a score of 73.33, while Billy Allen, a Barrie native and seventh-place finisher at last year’s nationals, captured the men’s division.
Sunday’s straightline competition at The Ranch featured Mississauga’s Dary Znebel as the big winner, coming off a first-place finish just one week prior at the Cable Nationals event in Quebec.
