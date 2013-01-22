New Nobleton playground a ‘testament to Lions’ commitment’

September 5, 2018 · 0 Comments
The Nobleton Lions Club joined King Mayor Steve Pellegrini and councilors David Boyd and Linda Pabst to officially unveil the Nobleton Lions Community Park on Friday.
By Jake Courtepatte
The ongoing renovation of the Nobleton Sports Park officially unveiled the latest completed project on Friday, with the Nobleton Lions Club handing a whopping $25,000 cheque to the Township of King for the brand new playground in the facility.
“Part of the project was to upgrade the playground to something of a higher standard in the community,” said Councilor David Boyd. “So we have added all these great elements, something for the kids to really have fun with and get creative with.”
The generosity of the Lions Club does not go unnoticed within the facility: a large, climbable lions head stands as the centerpiece to the playground.
“We’re really proud of that,” said Boyd. “It’s unique, and it signifies the really outstanding contribution that these guys have made to the park.”
The Lions also donated $25,000 to the construction of the new pavilion adjacent to the park, a concrete and wood structure complete with places to sit and a shady roof.
“The Lions have wanted to help build a pavilion for years,” said Boyd. “They approached us with their plan, and their contribution, and we were more than happy to partner with them on that.”
The first phase of the construction project began in 2016, with the revamping of the pool house and the renovation of the pool itself, followed by the resurfacing of the tennis courts thanks in part to the Nobleton Tennis Club. Construction on the playground and pavilion began just after the Victoria Day weekend, with the playground opened for play on Aug. 8.
“It’s been good to have it open for a good part of the summer,” said Boyd. “The kids have been all over it, the camp kids love it.”
The ongoing construction project will also include a renovation of the lower baseball diamond, where wear and tear has made the surface uneven.
“The continuation of the project will see the lower field regraded and fixed up,” said Boyd. “That part will be completed this fall, with the baseball open for spring of 2019 again, so it doesn’t interfere with play.”
You must be logged in to post a comment.