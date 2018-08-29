Headline News

‘The Buzz’ is first public event about pollinators

August 29, 2018   ·   0 Comments

King residents will have the opportunity to learn what all “The Buzz” is about at an upcoming event at Cold Creek Conservation Area.
King staff have organized The Buzz for Saturday, Sept. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
King was recently designated as a Bee City Certified Community, and the event is in keeping with King’s commitment to helping, promoting and protecting pollinator habitat and pollinators themselves within the Township of King.
They are hoping to raise awareness for pollinators and their connection with natural areas through vendors, workshops, eco activities, food and cider. The Buzz is a fun filled day for the whole family that will leave you buzzing.
Drop by The Buzz vendor market and find your favorite treat. The vendor market at The Buzz features various vendors with a focus on the importance of pollinators. The vendor market will offer everything from beeswax food wraps, preserves, beeswax candles, soaps, cider sampling, and of course local honey!
Grab lunch or a snack from one of our delicious food vendors, which among others includes King’s very own local café The Roost.
Nothing stirs more of a buzz then live entertainment. Cynthia Tauro and her jazz trio will provide some high-caliber entertainment during the event. Cynthia is a Toronto-born vocalist, pianist and composer who performs in a wide range of solo and collaborative projects. Born into a musical family, she has performed alongside many inspiring jazz icons. Fly on by to catch Cynthia and her trio from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Presentations and workshops at the festival will take place between the Education Centre and Visitors Centre at Cold Creek.
Presentations include the Lake Simcoe South Master Gardeners with a masonry bee workshop and insect hotel building session from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Oliver Couto from the Bee Shop will be discussing api-therapy-healing with bee products and screening the movie “The Sacred Bee” from 12:15 to 1 p.m.
Local beekeeper André Flys of Pioneer Brand Honey is hosting a live demonstration and presentation “What’s Happening to our Bees?” from 1:15-1:45 p.m.
To end the day, join Laurence Packer from York University, will offer a “Native Bee Presentation” from 2 to 2:30 p.m.
Eco activities at The Buzz are crafted to focus on enhancing the natural landscape and pollinator habitats through restoring, enhancing, creating and monitoring natural areas. The activities include Throw & Grow- Seed Ball Launch & Making, Bee hotel making, bird feeder building followed by a guided bird walk and talk in the morning. These will be topped off by an eco butterfly craft followed by guided Monarch monitoring hike in the afternoon.
Contact events@king.ca or check out king.ca for more information.

         

