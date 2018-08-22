ANB Futbol unveil plans for new facility

August 22, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
One of York Region’s top soccer academies is getting its own digs.
ANB Futbol has announced the purchase of a 169-acre plot of land to begin the development of its own facility, after a long-term deal with King City’s Country Day School had the academy utilizing its fields and indoor stadium since its inception in 2005.
Academy Director Bassam Naim said it was a “major step towards the ANB Futbol dream.”
Now the hard work will start to complete the project, while at the same time maintain the level of futbol training and success ANB players are accustomed to,” said Naim.
“We are up for the challenge and we anticipate a lot of support in the near future.”
Located on a property at the intersection of Woodbine Avenue and Aurora Sideroad, the new “Home of ANB Futbol” was chosen after months of searching and evaluating several properties according to Naim, with the end goal of “establishing ANB Futbol as a professional futbol development academy.”
With a small portion of the land zoned for commercial use, the owners have already begun the process of working with provincial and municipal governments as well as private investors to obtain the permits to build a complex specifically for futbol use.
Phase 1 of the project will involve construction of a covered turf field, grass fields and a small clubhouse. Further phases will continue with the construction of more turf and grass fields, and finally a “futbol-based” structure to house offices, small businesses, and ANB Futbol’s operations.
Naim said the next few years will “definitely be exciting” as the project develops, with short-term plans to begin with moving the head office to the new property.
According to the organization’s website, ANB Futbol’s mission is “to become Canada’s leading soccer development organization.”
The elite club has produced handfuls of talent at both the collegiate and professional levels domestically abroad, including the development of Bradford’s Jordan Araujo, who signed last year as an eighteen-year old to play midfield for England’s Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.
They hosted their annual ID Scouting camp last month, attracting onlookers from professional leagues across North America and Europe.
“In 2018, we are looking at building from previous years, especially on the female side,” said Naim.
“Additionally, with the success of signing a player who was spotted at this ID Camp last year, we hope for scouts to have seen even more talented young Canadian players.”
More information about the program can be found at www.anbfutbol.com.
