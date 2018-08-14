Headline News

Excitement builds as Seneca gets ready to open Magna Hall at King Campus

August 14, 2018   ·   0 Comments

As the finishing touches are put on Magna Hall, King students and community members are starting to preview the new space.
When the building opens in September, Magna Hall will have the capacity to welcome an additional 1,500 students. The campus offers postsecondary programs that prepare graduates to address core societal needs including nursing, policing, early childhood education, social services and animal care.
Magna Hall is named in recognition of the $3-million gift from Magna International Inc. to Seneca’s Campaign for King Campus, the fundraising initiative in support of the campus expansion, as well as academic programs and student financial aid.
The entire Seneca community is looking forward to learning, teaching and working at Magna Hall. The new building will have different, yet lasting impacts on various groups, both on campus and in the King community.
Seneca King Campus Principal, Maria May, is eager to see the reaction from students and staff.
“It is a beautiful facility with great learning spaces. It’s also a place where the campus community and the King City community can come together,” said May. “The new building will provide our students with an open event space, which will allow us to host guest speakers and lecture series that can be opened up to the community.”
Justin Boudreau, who teaches in Seneca’s School of Community Services, hopes the King community will take advantage of all that Magna Hall has to offer once it opens.
“I would like the King residents to know that Seneca cares about not just our students, but also the larger community,” said Boudreau. “In my opinion, investing in our King Campus in this way truly makes a statement about our commitment to positively contributing to King City and York Region.”
Students are excited to make use of the 25 new classrooms at Magna Hall, but they’re also talking about the building’s new rock climbing wall and gym.
“I’m especially looking forward to using the new gym and fitness facilities – it’s important for me to study at an institution that promotes overall wellbeing,” said Police Foundations student Aidan D’Souza. “Seneca is hosting the Canadian National Cross Country Championship at King Campus in November and as a Seneca Sting athlete I know I’m going to be so proud to show off Magna Hall to our guests.”
Learn more about Magna Hall at senecacollege.ca/king.

         

