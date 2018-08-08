Michelin tires backed by years of innovative engineering

August 8, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
We spend a lot of time and forethought in selecting our family vehicles.
The same amount of consideration should be spent on picking the right tires. Instead of just kicking the tires, we need to look at them closely, to ensure they fit our needs.
A hand-sized portion of the rubber actually meets the road. Years of research and innovation has gone into your tires.
Safety, according to venerable Michelin, depends equally on your choice of tires. “For your peace of mind (and your family’s), take the time to choose well!”
Michelin’ Defender® T + H is a good choice in car and mini-van tires. It’s Michelin’s longest wearing passenger tire, offering 130,000 kilometers of confident driving with uncompromised safety and a quiet, comfortable ride.
The Defender is also longest lasting tire among leading competitive tires.
There’s a lot of science behind the rubber. Michelin’s “MaxTouch Construction™” helps ensure the tire contact forces are evenly distributed, maximizing tread life. Their durable EverTread™ compound is designed to provide exceptional durability for improved tread life.
These tires also boast IntelliSipe™ technology, which is designed to maximize biting edges for exceptional grip and control in all seasons, while special rain grooves help prevent hydroplaning.
The Comfort Control Technology™ helps ensure ride satisfaction while minimizing noise with the road.
Michelin always aims to bring together multiple performances, all in a single tire. That takes a great deal of engineering expertise and the company continuously pushes safety, durability and fuel efficiency, all with no trade-offs.
This is what the company means by “Total Performance.”
Producing the highest quality tires that deliver untold kilometres of driving pleasure does not happen out of luck. It starts at the Michelin Americas Research and Development Corporation where innovation and technology collide with the real world needs of demanding consumers in a highly fragmented industry. When a Michelin tire is on the road, it delivers an array of benefits rather than just being good at one particular attribute. You get great handling, superior wet traction and long mileage without sacrificing comfort because the engineers at MARC are not content or satisfied with any sort of compromise.
Having the right tool in your driving arsenal is one thing, but it has to be maintained.
The majority of drivers believe they have a responsibility to make their vehicles as fuel efficient as possible. And the vast majority also knows that proper tire inflation is important.
According to a survey by the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada, only 30 per cent of drivers measure their tires’ inflation pressures monthly, a practice essential to fuel economy, road safety and protecting the environment.
Measuring tire pressures monthly can result in cost savings. Motorists can improve their gas mileage by 0.6 per cent on average – up to three per cent in some cases – by keeping tires inflated to the proper pressure. Underinflated tires can lower gas mileage by about 0.2 per cent for every one psi drop in the average pressure of all tires.
You have a lot riding on your tires, and it’s good to know your set of Michelins is backed by the entire team.
You must be logged in to post a comment.