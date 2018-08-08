Michelin tires backed by years of innovative engineering

General News

We spend a lot of time and forethought in selecting our family vehicles.
The same amount of consideration should be spent on picking the right tires. Instead of just kicking the tires, we need to look at them closely, to ensure they fit our needs.
A hand-sized portion of the rubber actually meets the road. Years of research and innovation has gone into your tires.
Safety, according to venerable Michelin, depends equally on your choice of tires. “For your peace of mind (and your family’s), take the time to choose well!”
Michelin’ Defender® T + H is a good choice in car and mini-van tires. It’s Michelin’s longest wearing passenger tire, offering 130,000 kilometers of confident driving with uncompromised safety and a quiet, comfortable ride.
The Defender is also longest lasting tire among leading competitive tires.
There’s a lot of science behind the rubber. Michelin’s “MaxTouch Construction™” helps ensure the tire contact forces are evenly distributed, maximizing tread life. Their durable EverTread™ compound is designed to provide exceptional durability for improved tread life.
These tires also boast IntelliSipe™ technology, which is designed to maximize biting edges for exceptional grip and control in all seasons, while special rain grooves help prevent hydroplaning.
The Comfort Control Technology™ helps ensure ride satisfaction while minimizing noise with the road.
Michelin always aims to bring together multiple performances, all in a single tire. That takes a great deal of engineering expertise and the company continuously pushes safety, durability and fuel efficiency, all with no trade-offs.
This is what the company means by “Total Performance.”
Producing the highest quality tires that deliver untold kilometres of driving pleasure does not happen out of luck. It starts at the Michelin Americas Research and Development Corporation where innovation and technology collide with the real world needs of demanding consumers in a highly fragmented industry. When a Michelin tire is on the road, it delivers an array of benefits rather than just being good at one particular attribute. You get great handling, superior wet traction and long mileage without sacrificing comfort because the engineers at MARC are not content or satisfied with any sort of compromise.
Having the right tool in your driving arsenal is one thing, but it has to be maintained.
The majority of drivers believe they have a responsibility to make their vehicles as fuel efficient as possible. And the vast majority also knows that proper tire inflation is important.
According to a survey by the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada, only 30 per cent of drivers measure their tires’ inflation pressures monthly, a practice essential to fuel economy, road safety and protecting the environment.
Measuring tire pressures monthly can result in cost savings. Motorists can improve their gas mileage by 0.6 per cent on average – up to three per cent in some cases – by keeping tires inflated to the proper pressure. Underinflated tires can lower gas mileage by about 0.2 per cent for every one psi drop in the average pressure of all tires.
You have a lot riding on your tires, and it’s good to know your set of Michelins is backed by the entire team.

         

MPP Lecce appointed PA to Premier

Stephen Lecce, MPP for King-Vaughan, has been appointed as Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier, in addition to his existing roles of Deputy Government House Leader ...

King City library closed as expansion set to start

Construction on the expansion of the King City Library/Seniors Centre is set to kick-off with the temporary closure of the branch, now in effect. “The ...

Helen Lucas driven to create her art

“It’s the only thing I want to do,” said renowned floral painter Helen Lucas. At 86, the years are catching up with her but she desperately wants to work. She has created a few new pieces depicting brilliant flowers, and a dash of something else – light and a ray of hope. Helen’s passion hasn’t waned at all.

Partnership saves lives in King

Our emergency responders do their best when answering the call. They will be the first to tell you that seconds matter. King Fire and Emergency Services is in the business of mitigating damage and saving lives. Their efforts are being boosted by the Guide Light, created by Tony Nowzari, president and founder of Safety Aid.

Eliminating barriers, helping youth in Canada’s north

A King native has travelled a very long way to help improve the lives of indigenous youth. Breanna Capobianco is making a difference and she’s showcasing her efforts at an upcoming fundraiser golf tournament at Nobleton Lakes.

King artist helps preserve, enhance history

The work of a King artist pays homage to creativity and spirituality. In fact, this one piece of glass work will be on display to complement Austrian history. World-renowned artist Ernestine Tahedl created a 2.5-metre metal and glass church window, capturing both classical and modern abstract designs.

Janeking development meets with positive response

A residential development proposal for Jane Street, south of King Road, has met with a positive response from area landowners. In fact, adjacent property owners want to be involved in the collective planning process for more lands in the area. Janeking Holdings has applied to redesignate their lands on Jane as low density residential, to allow detached, semi-detached, townhouse units and seniors housing on their lands, currently used for agricultural and residential purposes. Preliminary targets see 156 single detached homes, 41 townhouses and a 57-unit seniors residence.

King’s YMCA Cedar Glen evolving

Once upon a time there was a conference centre in King Township owned by the United Church of Canada. It sat high on the tablelands above the Humber River with a substantial conference centre and the largest western red cedar pan abode building in North America. Those buildings housed the guest rooms for visitors, whether on a religious retreat, a conference, or a school outdoor education visit. It was simply called Cedar Glen.

King artist helps make Patrick House tick

Surrounded by creativity all her life, a King artist not only expresses herself, but keeps the arts alive through her Aurora gallery. Sue DiGioacchino is an illustrator and designer, and finds herself looking for pattern, form and movement in nature-inspired subject matter. She enjoys working on a large scale, which enables her to examine these elements more closely.

Commentary

The best place to live is in a home with love

A survey by MoneySense magazine presented the best places to live in Canada. King made it in the top 20 and my home of Caledon snuck in the top 50. It’s hard to quantify such things and their criteria included everything from the economy to the weather, from crime to the arts.

And for dessert, a slice of marijuana pie!

Right next to the table of apple and cherry pies is one marked “special blend” at the church fundraiser. “Pot luck” events will make for some very happy church-goers in the coming year.

Community news will always be important

You don’t have to be at the helm of a country to appreciate the value of a good, home town newspaper. I’ve spent my entire career proving it. I am often asked whether I believe print is dead, and that people will turn to online, digital media for all their needs.

Breaking bread is the basis of humanity

You can learn a lot about someone by sharing a meal with them. Food, in itself, is marvellous. Sharing food creates memories, and that warm fuzzy feeling after a really good meal is unbeatable.

Let’s learn, evolve, not apologize for our past

Hindsight, they say, is always 20-20. It’s easy to comment on something after the fact, when the dust settles and we can examine all the facts.

All humans are cut from the same cloth

What if you found out you were related to everyone else on Earth? What if you discovered that we are all connected, by blood? We are!

Free from taxes, but not repair bills!

Canadians celebrated Tax Freedom Day recently, a point during the year when we are finally working for ourselves and have covered our taxes. Tax Freedom Day measures the total yearly tax burden imposed on Canadian families by federal, provincial and municipal governments.

Residents are all so intricately connected

No man is an island, wrote John Donne in the 1600s. He was referring to the fact we are all connected as friends and members of the same community. In order to strive and thrive, we must be part of something bigger than ourselves.

Looking for the ultimate utopian society

The world is a very interesting place, and since Ontarians are inundated by election promises, it’s a good time to take stock. My son and I discussed the pros and cons of various systems over breakfast one morning. I pointed out that there are many regimes, dictatorships and government systems, and each has its pros and cons.

A society where $1 million doesn’t mean much

“If I had a million dollars ... I’d be rich,” goes the 1992 song by Canadian group The Barenaked Ladies. The song has become a cult classic, and it still brings a smile to my face when I hear it on the radio. Among the top frivolities the band members would buy with their new-found fortune are: A house and furniture; a K-car; tree fort; an exotic pet like a llama or an emu; lots of Kraft Dinner with expensive ketchup, and a monkey.

