MPP Lecce appointed PA to Premier

August 8, 2018 · 0 Comments
Stephen Lecce, MPP for King-Vaughan, has been appointed as Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier, in addition to his existing roles of Deputy Government House Leader and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Infrastructure.
“Very happy that @Sflecce will serve as my Parliamentary Assistant, in addition to PA to the Minister of Infrastructure,” Premier Ford said in a Tweet.
“I am humbled by Premier Ford’s confidence and energized to get to work to deliver on our plan to lower taxes, create good jobs, and bring accountability back to government. I am excited to work directly with the Premier on delivering jobs, hope, and opportunity for families in Vaughan, King Township, and right across our province.”
