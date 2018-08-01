King City library closed as expansion set to start

August 1, 2018 · 0 Comments
Construction on the expansion of the King City Library/Seniors Centre is set to kick-off with the temporary closure of the branch, now in effect.
“The Library Board and staff are delighted with the approval for the new King City Library and Senior Centre,” said the library’s Chief Executive Officer Rona O’Banion.
The King City branch will be relocating to the lower level of the King City Seniors Centre (accessible via Doctors Lane and the arena parking lot). The plan is to open the temporary branch on Tuesday, Sept. 4.
“Given the space constraints, we are limited in what we can make available,” said O’Banion. “Accordingly, we have chosen a collection that consists of the most popular material, including fiction best-sellers, DVDs, children’s, teen’s, etc. This can be easily augmented with material from our other branches, as well as our digital collection.”
Residents can visit the library’s building blog at ktplibrary.wordpress.com for all updated information on the construction process.
Board library chair Sylvia Pal recently told council investing in the library/seniors centre was the right thing to do.
“We’re growing. Our current library may be adequate for 5,000 residents but it cannot properly serve 12,000 which I think is the number we are projected to have. Our residents deserve a good library,” she said.
She added that advances made in library services and programs need to be taken into account. “Robotics, art, photography, sound studios, and more were not part of a library just a few years ago. Nobody had to accommodate 3D printers and musical instruments. Now we do. People in some parts of the township don’t even have internet access, except at the library.”
Some of the goals and benefits of an updated and expanded library/seniors centre include bringing the service areas up to provincial standards – including accessibility standards – and building on the benefits of having the two centres together, such as reduced operational costs and shared resources.
O’Banion said library and municipal staff worked with the board of the current King City seniors centre while working on the initial design to address issues such as parking and adequate space for the seniors. After these discussions, the board of the seniors centre voted to relocate to the new library expansion.
“The board is committed to ensuring that services remain relevant and reflect the growth and changing needs of the King community,” said Pal. “This project began in 2006 with a community needs assessment which identified the future direction of programs and services, and the need for revitalized and updated facilities. The board is delighted that these goals are being realized with council’s agreement to proceed with the King City expansion project. The library board is grateful to have a council that recognizes the value of library services, and on behalf of the entire board, I would like to thank them for their ongoing support.”
The expansion would see the footprint of the existing building increase from 7,839 square feet to just over 20,000 square feet. The estimated cost of $10.8 million will be financed through development charge reserves, debentures and tax-supported capital.
