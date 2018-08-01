Candidates hit the campaign trail in King

August 1, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
The game’s afoot, and the election campaign in King has officially begun.
As the deadline for candidates came to a close Friday afternoon, every incumbent except the mayor will face a challenger or two.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini was acclaimed for the second time in a row.
Ward 1 incumbent Cleve Mortelliti, who was acclaimed in the past two elections, will face two challengers – Jordan Cescolini and Kelly Colasanti.
In Ward 2, David Boyd will face-off against Sherry Draisey.
Linda Pabst will not be seeking re-election in Ward 3. Taking on the challenge are Jakob Schneider and Geoff Simpson.
In Ward 4, long-serving Bill Cober will face Mary Asselstine.
Debbie Schaefer in Ward 5 will face some competition from former councillor Rob Payne and Sasha Mozaffari.
Roman Dyriw takes on incumbent Avia Eek in Ward 6.
King City resident Judith Tenenbaum has put her name in for the post of York regional chair.
Running for trustee for the York Region District School Board, are Bob McRoberts, Peter Adams-Luchowsi and Ken Turriff.
Incumbent Elizabeth Crowe will take on Paul de Roos and Laura Ronco for trustee of the York District Catholic School Board.
